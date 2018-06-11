IHOP Name Change Inspires Countless Twitter Burns

It's not too often restaurant chains make a viral impact on social media, but IHOP did just that Friday when it decided to change its name.

The restaurant decided to temporarily change its name to IHOB, highlighting the fact that they have more than pancakes on the menu.

The official IHOB Twitter account put a big picture at the top that says "Burgers!" They also say "burgers are so burgerin' good, we're changing our name to IHOB for burgers."

Dear Internet, we abbreciate your batience. Now let’s see who guessed right. B-hold!!!!! #IHOb pic.twitter.com/Fh3SkZ7s3Y — IHOb (@IHOb) June 11, 2018

The response to the seemingly innocent name change has set Twitter ablaze, with everyone from competing burger chains to even Netflix taking a jab at IHOB. Here are some of our favorites.

brb changing my name to Netflib — Netflix US (@netflix) June 11, 2018

Remember when you were like 7 and thought changing your name to Thunder BearSword would be super cool?

Like that, but our cheeseburgers are still better. — Wendy's (@Wendys) June 11, 2018

Not really afraid of the burgers from a place that decided pancakes were too hard. — Wendy's (@Wendys) June 11, 2018

As much as we love our pancakes, we'd never change our name to Whatapancake — Whataburger® (@Whataburger) June 11, 2018





We don't usually throw shade, but seriously? That's what all that was about? Here's a real burger for you. #ChilisBoss #IHOb pic.twitter.com/eTVmtd9vir — Chili's Grill & Bar (@Chilis) June 11, 2018

We've worked really hard for like 100 years to get people to remember our brand name so if it's cool with everyone we're just going to stick with MoonPie thank you — MoonPie (@MoonPie) June 11, 2018

When you find out @IHOb will stand for 'International House of Burgers' pic.twitter.com/gBnJQDBTm4 — BLACK ADAM SCHEFTER (@B1ackSchefter) June 11, 2018