Sessions excludes domestic, gang violence from asylum claims - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Sessions excludes domestic, gang violence from asylum claims

Posted: Updated:

SAN DIEGO (AP) - U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions says domestic and gang violence will generally not be considered grounds for asylum.

Sessions ruled Monday in a Board of Immigration Appeals case involving a woman from El Salvador whose asylum status was upheld in 2016 on claims that she was a victim of domestic violence.

The decision comes as no surprise, three months after the attorney general reopened the case for his review.

Asylum is granted on grounds of persecution for race, religion, nationality, political affiliation or membership in a social group. Many victims of domestic and gang violence seek protection on grounds of being in persecuted social group.

Hours before issuing his decision, Sessions said the asylum system is being abused.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KOTV. Oklahoma Traveler™ is a registered trademark of Griffin Communications. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.