Owasso Man Pleads Guilty To Child Porn Charges

An Owasso man was sentenced to 7 years in prison after entering a blind plea for possession of child pornography.

James Vaughn will serve the first 2.5 years in prison with credit for time already served and the remainder of the sentence will be suspended, records show.

Court records state that Vaughn’s computer was taken to police by a family member who had discovered the pornographic material.