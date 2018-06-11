Tulsa Police Continue Search For Homicide Suspect

A random act of violence led to the murder of an 80-year-old man inside his own home.

Police said it happened near 51st and Sheridan when the victim confronted a burglar in a back bedroom.

Police said it's a terrible shame when an 80-year-old man is minding his own business inside his own home and gets shot and killed in a random burglary. And, for what? Police say nothing was taken.

Neighbors said the victim was known for working in his yard and keeping it immaculate.

"He was an amazing guy," said Ginger McCarty.

Police said the inside of the house was equally immaculate.

They said it appears the burglar came in through a window on the opposite end of the house from where the couple sleeps.

They believe the victim went to check on the noise and that's when his 79-year-old wife heard arguing and heard her husband holler to call 911.

At first, she thought the arguing was coming from outside.

"What we think happens is the victim and suspect were locked up in that back bedroom and the suspect has a gun and produces the gun and shoots the victim off of him," said Tulsa Police Sergeant Dave Walker.

The victim made it to the living room where he collapsed and died. Police believe the burglar went out the window to escape. They said there's not much evidence at first glance.

"It's gonna maybe be a lab case where it comes down to fingerprints and DNA. If that's the case, it's not going to be a quick solve," Walker said.

Police are checking cameras in the neighborhood for possible video footage and asking beat cops to check on their known burglars.

Police said someone knows the burglars working this area. Someone knows who's breaking into houses in the middle of the night, the burglars who carry guns and that's information, they need.