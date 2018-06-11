State Supreme Court Hears Arguments On Teacher Raise Funding Pet - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

NEWS

State Supreme Court Hears Arguments On Teacher Raise Funding Petition

Posted: Updated:
The Oklahoma Supreme Court Monday afternoon heard arguments about whether to repeal tax increase to fund teacher pay raises. The Oklahoma Supreme Court Monday afternoon heard arguments about whether to repeal tax increase to fund teacher pay raises.
OKLAHOMA CITY -

The Oklahoma Supreme Court Monday afternoon heard arguments about whether to repeal tax increase to fund teacher pay raises.

Backers of the repeal say the tax hike isn’t necessary. Opponents say without it, teachers won’t get promised raises. 

Justices heard arguments for and against the petition to repeal House Bill 1010xx, the funding mechanism for teacher raises.

Read Related Story: Challenges To The Repeal Of Teacher Pay Raises Filed

Backers say the state has the money to pay for raises without the tax increase. Opponents say the tax increases were passed to fund education, and if the tax is repealed it will lead to an education crisis.

"Specifically passed in extraordinary circumstances to fund a state crisis in state education,” said Blake Sonne, Attorney for Association of Professional Educators.

The Association of Professional Educators argue the petition is unconstitutional; that the legislature, by a three fourths majority, legally passed the tax increases.  And a ballot initiative, they say, will have dire consequences. 

Attorneys for Oklahoma Taxpayers Unite! disagree.

"The repeal of 1010 will not result in the loss of the teacher pay raises. How will it be funded mister bowers? It will be funded as we see we are going to have a significant surplus in the state and that our receipts in the past month May and June are expected to be some of the highest ever,” said Barrett Bowers, Attorney for Taxpayers Unite!

Sonne replied, "We honestly can't sit here today and pretend house bill 1010xx was not specifically passed with the purpose to fund Oklahoma public education and the teacher pay raise bill."

Barrett said, "Our position is teachers get the money regardless. That is what our position is. 1010xx is just a source of funds. There are other sources of funds that can be used to fund that teacher pay raise."

Justices recessed without deciding, but they know a quick decision is necessary.

"Because school districts across Oklahoma right now are telling their teachers these raises don't go into effect. They're awaiting the outcome of this court,” Sonne said.

House Bill 1010xx raised taxes on cigarettes, motor fuels and some oil and gas production.

Oklahoma Taxpayers Unite has until July 18 to collect about 42,000 signatures have the repeal of the tax bill placed on a statewide ballot. 

Read Related Story: Education Groups Call For Boycott On Businesses Supporting Teacher Raise Petition

Special Features

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

Politics

Breaking political news & the latest headlines from the state capitol & D.C.

Radars

See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.

Technology

Spend your money wisely with reviews of new tech gadgets & the latest news in technology.

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Featured

  • Business News

    Find news on Oklahoma's economy, local business, the banking industry and more.

  • Murrah Bombing Timeline

    Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

  • Your Vote Counts

    Hear both sides of Oklahoma politics with Your Vote Counts.

  • PoliticalMore>>

  • Trump a factor in SC races as 5 states hold primaries

    Trump a factor in SC races as 5 states hold primaries

    Tuesday, June 12 2018 4:41 AM EDT2018-06-12 08:41:31 GMT
    (AP Photo/John Locher). Nevada state Attorney General Adam Laxalt speaks with members of the media at a campaign event Monday, June 11, 2018, in Las Vegas. Laxalt is running as a Republican for governor of Nevada.(AP Photo/John Locher). Nevada state Attorney General Adam Laxalt speaks with members of the media at a campaign event Monday, June 11, 2018, in Las Vegas. Laxalt is running as a Republican for governor of Nevada.
    Trump figures to be a factor in Republican elections in South Carolina, one of five states holding primaries.More >>
    Trump figures to be a factor in Republican elections in South Carolina, one of five states holding primaries.More >>

  • At Trump-Kim summit, human rights is a back-burner issue

    At Trump-Kim summit, human rights is a back-burner issue

    Tuesday, June 12 2018 4:41 AM EDT2018-06-12 08:41:24 GMT
    At the Singapore summit between Donald Trump and Kim Jong Un, North Korea's human-rights record takes a back seat to nuclear concerns.More >>
    At the Singapore summit between Donald Trump and Kim Jong Un, North Korea's human-rights record takes a back seat to nuclear concerns.More >>

  • US lauds Taiwan ties in dedication of new de-facto embassy

    US lauds Taiwan ties in dedication of new de-facto embassy

    Tuesday, June 12 2018 4:41 AM EDT2018-06-12 08:41:23 GMT
    (AP Photo /Chiang Ying-ying). From left; Chairman of the American Institute in Taiwan (AIT) James Moriarty, US assistant Secretary of State for Education and Culture Affairs Marie Royce, Taiwan's President Tsai Ing-wen, Overseas Buildings Office Princi...(AP Photo /Chiang Ying-ying). From left; Chairman of the American Institute in Taiwan (AIT) James Moriarty, US assistant Secretary of State for Education and Culture Affairs Marie Royce, Taiwan's President Tsai Ing-wen, Overseas Buildings Office Princi...
    The U.S. has dedicated a new de-facto embassy in Taiwan representing its interests on the democratic island China claims as its own territory.More >>
    The U.S. has dedicated a new de-facto embassy in Taiwan representing its interests on the democratic island China claims as its own territory.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KOTV. Oklahoma Traveler™ is a registered trademark of Griffin Communications. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.