State Supreme Court Hears Arguments On Teacher Raise Funding Petition

The Oklahoma Supreme Court Monday afternoon heard arguments about whether to repeal tax increase to fund teacher pay raises.More >>
The Oklahoma Supreme Court Monday afternoon heard arguments about whether to repeal tax increase to fund teacher pay raises.More >>
A legal fight is looming after the governor signed a controversial adoption bill into law.More >>
A legal fight is looming after the governor signed a controversial adoption bill into law.More >>
The Oklahoma State Department of Health (OSDH) announced Monday it will restore millions of dollars’ worth of funding for the Office of Child Abuse Prevention for fiscal year 2019.More >>
The Oklahoma State Department of Health (OSDH) announced Monday it will restore millions of dollars’ worth of funding for the Office of Child Abuse Prevention for fiscal year 2019.More >>
The Oklahoma Supreme Court Monday heard arguments on a petition drive to repeal the taxes to fund teacher raises.More >>
The Oklahoma Supreme Court Monday heard arguments on a petition drive to repeal the taxes to fund teacher raises.More >>
Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.
Breaking political news & the latest headlines from the state capitol & D.C.
See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.
Spend your money wisely with reviews of new tech gadgets & the latest news in technology.
Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.
Find news on Oklahoma's economy, local business, the banking industry and more.
Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.
Hear both sides of Oklahoma politics with Your Vote Counts.