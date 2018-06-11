Family, Friends Mourn Loss Of Murder Victim, Tulsa Police Searching For Killer

Tulsa police continue to look for who’s responsible for shooting and killing an 80-year-old man during a burglary.

Police say a burglar broke into a home near 51st and Sheridan and killed the homeowner, while his 79-year-old wife was in the other room.

They believe it was a random burglary gone wrong and now the victim’s friends and family are just hoping to get some answers.

“You would never meet somebody more willing to give of themselves than Jim Rosenlieb,” said Pastor Mark Briley from Harvard Avenue Christian Church.

Jim and his wife Betty have been members of Harvard Avenue Christian Church for more than 20 years. Pastor Briley says the news was shocking to the entire church community.

“I was grateful yesterday to get to hug him, as was our custom on a Sunday after church,” said Briley. “That was my last moment with Jim.”

Detectives believe the burglar entered the home through an unlocked window and was looking around when Jim went to investigate. His wife told police she heard arguing and, at first, thought it was coming from outside.

“What we think happens is the victim and suspect were locked up in that back bedroom and the suspect has a gun produces the gun and shoots the victim off of him,” said Sergeant Dave Walker.

Police say this crime is senseless and they are working hard to solve it.

“Everybody in the squad is working the same way,” said Walker. “The difference is everybody on the department is saying, ‘we want to help.’”

Briley says Jim was very involved in Habitat for Humanity and did everything he could to serve his community.

“He would build homes for people that he never met, but would give them a chance,” he said.

Briley hopes that people can honor Jim in the way that he would want to be remembered, through service.

“I think that’s our opportunity to honor Jim and his legacy," he said. "To give back to the community with the gift that we have that we might make life better for someone else.”

Police are still working to determine a motive for the crime, but said they don’t have much information on the killer to go on.

Anyone with information is asked to call Tulsa Police.