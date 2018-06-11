Fiance Of Man Killed In Officer Involved Shooting Speaks Out After D.A. Rules Shooting Justified

The fiancé of a man killed in an officer involved shooting is speaking out after the Rogers County District Attorney announced that officers were justified in their use of force.

Stephanie Perdew was engaged to Duane Preciado, an Army veteran who was killed in what began as a welfare check.

“Protocol needs to be changed because it’s not just one person’s life they affect. They affect many lives when they do this,” said Perdew.

Perdew says Owasso police didn’t do enough to deescalate the situation when they showed up to her home on March 21st.

Her attorney, Ronald Kaufman, agrees.

“The tone of the officers gives me a lot of concern,” he said. “They went to his home because they were concerned he was going to commit suicide and then they shot and killed him. That in itself speaks volumes.”

District Attorney Matthew Ballard states in his decision that the officers didn’t enter his residence.

That is something Kaufman disagrees with. He claims the officers pushed the door open, which he believes is proven on body cam video.

“Anyone who watched it would think there has to be more of this,” he said.

“I still can’t get any answers,” said Perdew. “I don’t even know where he was shot at. Nobody will talk to me.”

The D.A. and Owasso Police Department say they don’t plan on making any more public comments about this case.

The two police officers are back on duty.