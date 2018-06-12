AG Sessions: Stricter Asylum Rules For Victims Of Domestic Batte - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News

AG Sessions: Stricter Asylum Rules For Victims Of Domestic Battery

Posted: Updated:
CBS News CBS News
WASHINGTON -

Attorney General Jeff Sessions announced Monday that he was ordering immigration judges to tighten asylum restrictions involving people fleeing domestic battery and gang violence.

Sessions ruled Monday in a Board of Immigration Appeals case involving a woman from El Salvador whose asylum status was upheld in 2016 on claims that she was a victim of domestic violence.

"Generally, claims by aliens pertaining to domestic violence or gang violence perpetrated by non-governmental actors will not qualify for asylum," Sessions said in a ruling that will be binding for immigration judges.

"The mere fact that a country may have problems effectively policing certain crimes — such as domestic violence or gang violence — or that certain populations are more likely to be victims of crime, cannot itself establish an asylum claim.

Sessions' move was quickly denounced by advocates for asylum seekers. "The reach of this unilateral and unchecked decision cannot be understated," Luis Mancheno, an immigration attorney at the Bronx Defenders, told CBS News. "In his decision today, the Attorney General has singularly precluded victims of horrific forms of violence from accessing the protections of our asylum system, effectively vitiating years of immigration law from Congress and the courts. This administration's shameful anti-immigrant policies, including today's decision, continue to imperil the lives of our clients and must be denounced."

The decision comes as no surprise, three months after the attorney general reopened the case for his review.

In 2014, the Board of Immigration Appeals (BIA) had ruled in a groundbreaking decision that domestic violence could be a basis for an asylum claim. "Depending on the facts and evidence in an individual case, 'married women in Guatemala who are unable to leave their relationship' can constitute a cognizable particular social group that forms the basis of a claim for asylum," BIA said in its decision.

Asylum is granted on grounds of persecution for race, religion, nationality, political affiliation or membership in a social group. Many victims of domestic and gang violence seek protection on grounds of being in persecuted social group.

Sessions became President Trump's attorney general after years as an immigration hardliner in the U.S. Senate. In a speech earlier on Monday, Sessions told immigration officers that "asylum was never meant to alleviate all problems — even all serious problems — that people face every day all over the world."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Special Features

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

CBS Shows

Watch your favorite CBS shows for free online.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Special Coverage

  • Bridge Tracker

    How safe are Oklahoma's bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

  • Fallen Heroes

    News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

  • Murrah Bombing Timeline

    Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

  • Storm Zone

    Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KOTV. Oklahoma Traveler™ is a registered trademark of Griffin Communications. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.