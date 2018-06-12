14 boys, no regrets: Michigan family happy the way they are

President Donald Trump said Thursday that he is "very well prepared" for his summit next week with North Korea's Kim Jong Un but the outcome will depend more on "attitude."

A new exhibit featuring Oprah Winfrey opens to the public at the Smithsonian National Museum of African-American History and Culture on June 8

The Capitals will hold their Stanley Cup parade on Tuesday, riding down Constitution Avenue to the National Mall to celebrate the first championship in franchise history

President Donald Trump is trading easy banter with allies at the Group of Seven summit but differences on trade

President Donald Trump delivers stern warning on trade to foreign countries at the Group of Seven summit

The world spotlight is on Singapore where the leader of reclusive North Korea and President Donald Trump arrived amid tight security in advance highly anticipated summit on the impasse over Pyongyang's nuclear program

Andrew Garfield and Nathan Lane won Tony Awards on Sunday for their work in "Angels in America," while the shimmering, grown-up musical "The Band's Visit" began to pull away with four awards

President Donald Trump says he thinks "things can work out very nicely" with North Korea on the eve of his historic summit with Kim Jong Un.

The U.S. agency that oversees immigration applications is launching an office that will focus on identifying Americans suspected of cheating to get citizenship and seek to strip them of it.

U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions says domestic and gang violence will generally not be considered grounds for asylum.

Seattle's mayor says the city will rescind a tax approved last month on businesses such as Amazon and Starbucks that was designed to help pay for homeless services and affordable housing.

The Southern Baptist Convention opens its annual national meeting Tuesday in an anxious mood as the denomination's all-male leadership grapples with the fallout of multiple sexual misconduct cases.





Police say a man suspected of battering his girlfriend shot and wounded a police officer before barricading himself inside an apartment with four young children.

Final preparations are underway in Singapore for Tuesday's unusual and historic summit between President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.



President Donald Trump has thanked the prime minister of Singapore for hosting Tuesday's historic summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un. Trump told Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong that it was a "real honor" to be with him.



A state marketed as a place where people can indulge in all manner of sins is confronting its status as the only place in America where you legally pay someone for sex.



A Michigan couple have 14 boys and no regrets regardless of what online opinion-givers have to say.





By MIKE HOUSEHOLDER

Associated Press

LAKEVIEW, Mich. (AP) - A Michigan couple have 14 boys.

And no regrets - regardless of what online opinion-givers have to say about it.

"There are some really mean people in the world. And it doesn't matter," said Jay Schwandt, the father of the boy brood. "We happen to be this great big family with 14 boys that has so much fun every second that we're together. And we still get horrible comments."

Some comments focus on whether Schwandt and his wife, Kateri, 43, are capable of giving each child enough attention, a criticism their fourth son, Brandon, dismisses.

"It's just what we grew up with. I don't know how to explain it. It's just life. It's our life," said Brandon Schwandt, a 19-year-old hockey standout who recently signed to play with a junior team in Florida.

Brandon's mom describes life at home in the Grand Rapids suburb of Rockford as "organized chaos." While his dad, a 44-year-old lawyer and owner of a land surveying business, sees it this way: "Crazy. Chaotic. Noisy. Messy. But, we enjoy it. If we didn't, we wouldn't have continued to have this many children."

High school sweethearts Jay and Kateri Schwandt had three children while they were students at Ferris State University, starting with Tyler, their oldest, who now is 25. The newest Schwandt, Finley Sheboygan, entered the world in April.

The newborn's middle name is inspired by a tale Kateri's dad - himself the father of 14 - tells about an American Indian chief who was the father of many boys. The chief believed his last child would be a girl, but when the baby was a boy, the chief named him Sheboygan. As in "she is a boy again."

"So, we decided to have a little fun with it," Kateri Schwandt said. "He's got a lot of brothers standing behind him, so if anybody wants to make fun of his name they can try."

Mom, dad, all 14 boys, and several of the older ones' girlfriends recently met up at the family farm in rural Lakeview, where they crowded around the table to enjoy dinner supplied by members of their church before scattering.

Gabe, 11, took off for a spin around the 200-acre property atop a four-wheel ATV. Francisco, 3, lounged on the carpet, watching cartoons on a flat-screen TV. Drew, 21, battled Brandon in a game of 8-ball while 6-year-old Luke looked on. The most popular activity was hugging, kissing, or holding baby Finley, which it seems just about every Schwandt did at one point or another.

"I have said, steadfastly, that we are done having children," Jay Schwandt said. "But I have been reminded that I said the exact same thing after Tucker (who's now 4). And after Francisco. It just feels like we're done."

There may or may not be a 15th child in the Schwandts' future, but a first grandchild is nearly here.

Drew and his girlfriend, Anelene Mellin, are expecting - a girl.

"I'm really excited about it," said Mellin, a student at Central Michigan University. "She'll be extremely loved and probably spoiled."

Her due date is Friday.

