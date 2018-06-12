Tulsa Police Arrest Man In Connection With May 28th Shooting

Police arrest a man wanted in connection with a Tulsa shooting on May 28th.

Deundre King, 26, was being sought following the incident at an apartment complex in the 7600 block of East 21st Street.

Police say King was arrested Monday evening by the Tulsa Fugitive Warrants group in the 8100 block of East 60th Street. Investigators say King and another man, Leran Pittman got into an argument and shot at each other. Neither man was hurt, but a bullet did hit a witness.

Police are still looking for Leran Pittman.

King was booked into the Tulsa County jail on charges of possession of a firearm and a gang related offense. Jail records show he has court appearance set for June 18th.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Leran Pittman is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 918-596-2677.