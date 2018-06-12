Water Restored At Southwest Oklahoma Prison Following Line Break - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Water Restored At Southwest Oklahoma Prison Following Line Break

Posted: Updated:
By: Associated Press
GRANITE, Oklahoma -

An Oklahoma prison in Greer County was left without water after the water tower emptied following repairs to a water line break.

The Oklahoma Department of Corrections said Monday that crews are working to find the cause of the problem at the Oklahoma State Reformatory in Granite while two, 1,000 gallon water tanks are being used to provide water.

The department says the tower was found to be empty Sunday after repairs were made Saturday to a water line break.

The department says the prison located northwest of Lawton, currently holds 1,028 inmates and that staff living on the prison grounds are also affected by the outage.

