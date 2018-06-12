Vehicle Stolen With Kids Inside Near NW OKC - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Vehicle Stolen With Kids Inside Near NW OKC

OKLAHOMA CITY -

Two children are safe after the car they were sleeping in was stolen in northwest Oklahoma City.

Police said just after midnight Tuesday, a metro mother was visiting friends near Northwest 7th Street and Greenvale Road when she left her white Nissan Altima unattended with a one-year-old and a three-year-old inside. 

That's when police said four men hopped in and drove off with both children. Police said three of the suspects got out of the car before it left the street.

Police report the 10-year-old boy jumped out of the vehicle as well once he realized what was happening. He was able to run back to his mother.

The driver then drove to the Oakwood Apartments near Northwest 10th Street and Greenvale Road before he reportedly bailed as well. Police said the young girl was found safe in the vehicle.

Officials report that both the children involved and the car are safe.

No arrests have been made

