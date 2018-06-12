6 In The Morning Chats With Comedian Heather Land

Comedian Heather Land is bringing her "I Ain't Doin' It" Tour to Tulsa Friday, June 15th.

The social media star chatted with 6 In The Morning's LeAnne Taylor.

Land, a single mom who grew up in Tennessee, has a knack for finding the funny in the frustrating.

Heather Land will perform Friday at 7 p.m. in the Chapman Music Hall at the Tulsa Performing Arts Center.

Ticket information is available at the TPAC's website.