Firefighters Battle Fire At Bartlesville's Yocham Custom Leather

Highway 60 east of Bartlesville is closed due to a fire at a local business.

Firefighters from Bartlesville and several nearby volunteer fire departments are battling the fire at Yocham's Custom Leather. They have it almost under control around 10 a.m.

Yocham's Custom Leather Saddlery and Cowboy Decor located at the intersection of Highway 60 and county road 4015 was founded in 1973.

The Washington County Sheriff's Office said no one was inside the building when it caught fire early June 13. They are still working to learn the cause, but it may have been lightning.