Man literally falls into police's hands after eluding them

President Donald Trump proclaimed Tuesday that his momentous summit with North Korea's Kim Jong Un had gone "better than anybody could have expected" and announced that the leaders planned a signing ceremony shortly.

President Donald Trump is praising North Korean leader Kim Jong Un as a "very worthy, very smart negotiator" on behalf of his people as the two leaders bid each other farewell after their historic summit

A new report is describing Dubai's real-estate market as a haven for money launderers, terror financiers and drug traffickers sanctioned by the U.S. in recent years

President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un have signed a joint document in which they commit to working "toward complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula."

The head of the U.N.'s nuclear watchdog is welcoming President Donald Trump's joint statement with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

President Donald Trump and North Korea's Kim Jong Un conclude an extraordinary nuclear summit Tuesday with the U.S. president pledging "security guarantees" to the North and Kim recommitting to the "complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula."

A tax on large companies like Amazon that was meant to fight a growing homelessness crisis got rolled back during a raucous Seattle City Council meeting.

(AP Photo/Ted S. Warren). Demonstrators opposing the repeal of a tax on large companies such as Amazon and Starbucks that was intended to combat a growing homelessness crisis hold a sign that reads "Tax Amazon" as they wait for the start of a Seattle C...

The owner of half a dozen legal brothels in Nevada has ousted a Republican state lawmaker running for re-election.

Voters in Maine have plenty of candidates to choose from to replace term-limited firebrand Republican Gov. Paul LePage.

A stranded raccoon is generating a lot of social media interest as it scales an office building in downtown St. Paul.

(Evan Frost/Minnesota Public Radio via AP). A raccoon stretches out on a windowsill high above downtown St. Paul, Minn., Tuesday, June 12, 2018. The raccoon stranded on the ledge of a building in St. Paul captivated onlookers and generated interest on ...

Extreme fire danger is shutting down a sprawling forest that includes some of Colorado's most stunning mountains, a rare tactic also being used in neighboring states as the U.S. Southwest struggles with severe drought.

(Satellite image ©2018 DigitalGlobe, a Maxar company via AP). This June 9, 2018, satellite image provide by DigitalGlobe shows the 416 Fire, right, and the Burro Fire, left, northwest of Durango, Colo.

Now that a federal judge has approved AT&T's $85 billion takeover of Time Warner, other companies are likely to rush to consolidate.

(AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File). FILE - This March 29, 2017, file photo shows a sign outside the Comcast Center in Philadelphia. Disney has made a $52.4 billion all-stock offer for the bulk of Twenty-First Century Fox, including the studios behind the “Av...

A 911 call reveals people pleading for help as they try desperately to save Olympic skier Bode Miller's 19-month-old daughter from drowning in a backyard swimming pool.

(AP Photo/Brennan Linsley, File). FILE - In this Feb. 2, 2015 file photo, USA men's ski team member Bode Miller participates in a news conference at the alpine skiing world championships in Beaver Creek, Colo. Authorities reported Monday, June 11, 2018...

The ex-wife of the man blamed in the killings of six people in Phoenix area says she's grateful to be alive.

(AP Photo/Felicia Fonseca). Connie Jones speaks about her ex-husband, Dwight Lamon Jones, at a news conference Tuesday, June 12, 2018, in Flagstaff, Ariz. Authorities say Dwight Jones is responsible for the recent deaths of six people in metro Phoenix....

Nevada voters have delivered easy primary election wins to Republican Sen. Dean Heller and his Democratic opponent Jacky Rosen.

(AP Photo/John Locher). Clark County Commission Chair and Democratic gubernatorial candidate Steve Sisolak walks onstage at an election night party, Tuesday, June 12, 2018, in Las Vegas.

An official says the rescue effort has become a recovery effort for a worker trapped underground by a gas explosion in Pennsylvania.

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (AP) - An Ohio man who ran from a traffic stop and then found himself clinging by his hands to a window ledge has been literally caught by police waiting below.

The (Youngstown) Vindicator reports Youngstown police say 21-year-old Dai'ryon Mitchell jumped out of a car and fled on foot Sunday afternoon when officers responded to a report of multiple gunshots having been fired.

Police say officers chased Mitchell into a home and, while hanging by his hands from a window ledge, tried to pull himself inside when he saw two officers beneath the window. Mitchell instead lost his grip, fell into the officers' arms and was arrested after a brief struggle.

Mitchell has been charged with felony fleeing and eluding. Court records don't indicate if he has an attorney.

