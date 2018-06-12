Man literally falls into police's hands after eluding them - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Man literally falls into police's hands after eluding them

Posted: Updated:

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (AP) - An Ohio man who ran from a traffic stop and then found himself clinging by his hands to a window ledge has been literally caught by police waiting below.

The (Youngstown) Vindicator reports Youngstown police say 21-year-old Dai'ryon Mitchell jumped out of a car and fled on foot Sunday afternoon when officers responded to a report of multiple gunshots having been fired.

Police say officers chased Mitchell into a home and, while hanging by his hands from a window ledge, tried to pull himself inside when he saw two officers beneath the window. Mitchell instead lost his grip, fell into the officers' arms and was arrested after a brief struggle.

Mitchell has been charged with felony fleeing and eluding. Court records don't indicate if he has an attorney.

___

Information from: The Vindicator, http://www.vindy.com

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KOTV. Oklahoma Traveler™ is a registered trademark of Griffin Communications. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.