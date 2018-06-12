Early Morning Storms Cause Damage In Northeast Oklahoma

Some businesses and neighborhoods in Bartlesville felt the impact of early morning storms Monday.

The storm did a number on a neighborhood near Bartlesville High School where trees were knocked down and even light poles tipped over.

OnCue near Adams and Cherokee saw extensive damage to its awning. Crews spent much of the morning cleaning it up.

Around the corner, a tree on College View Drive was uprooted and blocked a dead-end street.

Several neighbors had to wait for Bartlesville street crews to clean up the damage before they could go anywhere.

"I'm supposed to head to work in Bartlesville. I might get there today. And he's supposed to head to Tulsa and we've got another neighbor trying to get to Texas but, you know, these things happen," neighbor Laura Walton said.

A couple of homes also suffered roof damage.

There was also a lot of tree damage about 20 miles north in Wann. State Highway 10 was blocked because of a large tree in the road.

The Oklahoma Department of Transportation said several power poles and lines are also down around town, but everyone there has power.

Power has largely been restored in Chelsea in Rogers County after early morning storms rolled through.

There were several downed trees and limbs, one of them blocked a city street.

At one time, about 600 residents didn't have power.

One person said a tree just missed falling on her trailer.

Police said there are no reports of any injuries.