Tulsa Police, Fire Respond To School Bus Crash

TULSA, Oklahoma -

Tulsa police and fire are on scene of a wreck involving a school bus and an SUV that left one dead Tuesday.

A Skiatook Public Schools bus was involved in a collision with an SUV near Pine and N. 121st E. Ave. around noon Tuesday.

The school bus was transporting the Skiatook High School girls basketball team back from a game when it was involved in the crash. None of the students were injured. The driver of the school bus reported minor scrapes and cuts.

Tulsa police say a person in the SUV died in the crash.

According to police, witnesses said the SUV had what appeared to be wooden pallets illegally tied to the top of the room. The witnesses said the pallets started leaning, the driver looked to over correct and crashed into the bus.

They said the driver of the bus tried to avoid the crash by slamming on the brakes.

We have a crew on scene gathering more information. 

