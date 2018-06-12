Audit: Philadelphia has worst accounting of top 10 cities

President Donald Trump proclaimed Tuesday that his momentous summit with North Korea's Kim Jong Un had gone "better than anybody could have expected" and announced that the leaders planned a signing ceremony shortly.

President Donald Trump is praising North Korean leader Kim Jong Un as a "very worthy, very smart negotiator" on behalf of his people as the two leaders bid each other farewell after their historic summit

The Latest: Trump praises Kim as 'very worthy,' 'talented'

A new report is describing Dubai's real-estate market as a haven for money launderers, terror financiers and drug traffickers sanctioned by the U.S. in recent years

President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un have signed a joint document in which they commit to working "toward complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula."

The Latest: Trump, Kim agree to work toward denuclearization

President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un have signed a joint document in which they commit to working "toward complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula."

The Latest: Trump, Kim agree to work toward denuclearization

The head of the U.N.'s nuclear watchdog is welcoming President Donald Trump's joint statement with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

President Donald Trump and North Korea's Kim Jong Un conclude an extraordinary nuclear summit Tuesday with the U.S. president pledging "security guarantees" to the North and Kim recommitting to the "complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula."

Massachusetts is suing the maker of OxyContin over the deadly opioid crisis and has become the first state to also target the company's executives.

A school superintendent in New Jersey charged with public defecation doesn't offer an explanation during a brief court hearing.

A Michigan couple have 14 boys and no regrets regardless of what online opinion-givers have to say.

(AP Photo/Mike Householder). In a photo from May 30, 2018, the Schwandt family poses for a photo at their farm in Lakeview, Mich. Standing from left are Tommy, Calvin, Drew, Tyler, Zach, Brandon, Gabe, Vinny and Wesley. Seated, starting at upper left a...

14 boys, no regrets: Michigan family happy the way they are

Former President George H.W. Bush is celebrating his 94th birthday in Maine.

(Paul Morse/Office of George H. W. Bush via AP, File). This file photo provided by Office of George H. W. Bush shows a photo of former President George H.W. Bush that was tweeted on Friday, June 1, 2018, from his hospital bed while reading a book about...

George H.W. Bush becomes 1st US president to turn 94

The Supreme Court's decision upholding Ohio's method of removing people from voter rolls appears unlikely to have a ripple effect.

(AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin, File). FILE - In this Jan. 10, 2018, file photo, people rally outside of the Supreme Court in opposition to Ohio's voter roll purges in Washington. The Supreme Court’s decision upholding Ohio’s method of removing people from...

For the second straight year, throngs of Oakland fans will get to celebrate the Golden State Warriors with a parade for a team some are calling a basketball dynasty.

(AP Photo/Josh Edelson). Ben Del Fante crowd-surfs as Golden State Warriors fans celebrate outside Oracle Arena in Oakland, Calif., Friday, June 8, 2018. The Warriors defeated the Cleveland Cavaliers 108-85 in Game 4 of the NBA Finals in Cleveland.

An Ohio man who ran from a traffic stop and then found himself clinging by his hands to a window ledge has been literally caught by police.

Man literally falls into police's hands after eluding them

President Donald Trump and North Korea's Kim Jong Un conclude an extraordinary nuclear summit Tuesday with the U.S. president pledging "security guarantees" to the North and Kim recommitting to the "complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula.".

(AP Photo/Evan Vucci). North Korea leader Kim Jong Un and U.S. President Donald Trump prepare to sign a document at the Capella resort on Sentosa Island Tuesday, June 12, 2018 in Singapore.

Inmates housed in an aging lockup flooded a Kentucky police chief's office with sewage by flushing jumpsuits and shredded bedding down the toilets.

Seattle leaders say they plan to repeal a tax on large companies such as Amazon and Starbucks as they face mounting pressure from businesses.

(AP Photo/Elaine Thompson, File). FILE - In this May 14, 2018 file photo, members of the public look on at a Seattle City Council before the council voted to approve a tax on large businesses such as Amazon and Starbucks to fight homelessness in Seattl...

PHILADELPHIA (AP) - An internal audit says Philadelphia has the worst accounting practices of the nation's 10 largest cities.

The audit cites $924 million in bookkeeping errors last year alone. It was released Tuesday by City Controller Rebecca Rhynhart.

The city is also missing $33 million from its main bank account, a discrepancy that came to light earlier this year.

Philly.com reports that city finance officials plan to have answers on the missing money by November. Rhynhart says there's no indication of whether it was an innocent mistake or an act of fraud.

The audit report says the city's accounting system is ripe for fraud, with too few accountants and inadequate technology.

Rhynhart says the finance department improperly relies on auditors from the controller's office to reconcile the city's books.

