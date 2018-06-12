SUV driver killed in collision with Oklahoma school bus

TULSA, Okla. (AP) - Authorities in northeastern Oklahoma say the driver of an SUV has died in a collision with a school bus.

Officials say no students were injured in the crash about noon Tuesday. Tulsa Police Department spokeswoman Jeanne MacKenzie says the bus' driver, who reported minor cuts and scrapes, and the driver's son were transported to a hospital for medical attention as a precaution.

MacKenzie says nine female basketball players from Skiatook Public Schools were on their way back from a camp when the SUV collided with the bus. MacKenzie says the SUV driver was dead at the scene. The driver hasn't been identified.

MacKenzie says several pallets were stacked illegally on top of the SUV. She says witnesses reported the pallets caused the SUV to lean, prompting the driver to overcorrect.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.