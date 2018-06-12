TPD Make Arrest In Rolling Gun Battle

Tulsa police have made their first arrest in a rolling gun battle that took place Monday near near M.L.K. Jr. Blvd. and Jasper St.

Officers say Aundre Rogers showed up at the hospital after the shooting with a gunshot wound in the arm.

Police arrested Rogers on complaints of shooting with intent to kill and possession of a firearm.

Rodgers told News On 6 that he is innocent.

Police are still investigating and trying to determine if the shooting is related to another shooting that took place in the same area later in the day.