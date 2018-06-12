Call reveals frantic effort to save Bode Miller's daughter

President Donald Trump proclaimed Tuesday that his momentous summit with North Korea's Kim Jong Un had gone "better than anybody could have expected" and announced that the leaders planned a signing ceremony shortly.

President Donald Trump is praising North Korean leader Kim Jong Un as a "very worthy, very smart negotiator" on behalf of his people as the two leaders bid each other farewell after their historic summit

A new report is describing Dubai's real-estate market as a haven for money launderers, terror financiers and drug traffickers sanctioned by the U.S. in recent years

President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un have signed a joint document in which they commit to working "toward complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula."

The head of the U.N.'s nuclear watchdog is welcoming President Donald Trump's joint statement with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

President Donald Trump and North Korea's Kim Jong Un conclude an extraordinary nuclear summit Tuesday with the U.S. president pledging "security guarantees" to the North and Kim recommitting to the "complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula."

Nevada's Dean Heller is considered the vulnerable Republican senator seeking re-election this year, but he has an easy primary battle Tuesday thanks to President Donald Trump.

(Steve Marcus/Las Vegas Sun via AP, File). FILE - In this Oct. 4, 2017, file photo, Sen. Dean Heller, R-Nev, speaks during a media briefing at Metro Police headquarters in Las Vegas. Heller is considered the vulnerable Republican senator seeking re-ele...

The Southern Baptist Convention opens its annual national meeting Tuesday in an anxious mood as the denomination's all-male leadership grapples with the fallout of multiple sexual misconduct cases.

(Paul Moseley/Star-Telegram via AP, File). FILE - In this Oct. 12, 2010, file photo, former Southwestern Baptist Theological Seminary President Paige Patterson poses for a photo in Fort Worth, Texas. The Southern Baptist Convention, the largest Protest...

A 911 call reveals people pleading for help as they try desperately to save Olympic skier Bode Miller's 19-month-old daughter from drowning in a backyard swimming pool.

(AP Photo/Brennan Linsley, File). FILE - In this Feb. 2, 2015 file photo, USA men's ski team member Bode Miller participates in a news conference at the alpine skiing world championships in Beaver Creek, Colo. Authorities reported Monday, June 11, 2018...

Electric car maker Tesla Inc. is laying off about 3,600 white-collar workers as it trims costs in an effort to become profitable.

A Kansas City businessman has been sentenced to 10 years in prison for his conviction in a $220 million predatory payday lending operation.

Seattle leaders say they plan to repeal a tax on large companies such as Amazon and Starbucks as they face mounting pressure from businesses.

(AP Photo/Elaine Thompson, File). FILE - In this May 14, 2018 file photo, members of the public look on at a Seattle City Council before the council voted to approve a tax on large businesses such as Amazon and Starbucks to fight homelessness in Seattl...

The American Medical Association has adopted sweeping measures aimed at reducing gun violence, a problem it considers a public health crisis.

Maine Republicans and Democrats wrestled Tuesday with new ballots that let them rank some candidates for the first time.

(AP Photo/Charles Krupa). A resident arrives to cast her vote at a polling station at the Kennebunk Town Hall in Kennebunk, Maine, Tuesday, June 12, 2018.

AP EXPLAINS: What does ranked-choice voting mean for Maine?

President Donald Trump and North Korea's Kim Jong Un conclude an extraordinary nuclear summit Tuesday with the U.S. president pledging "security guarantees" to the North and Kim recommitting to the "complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula.".

(AP Photo/Evan Vucci). North Korea leader Kim Jong Un and U.S. President Donald Trump prepare to sign a document at the Capella resort on Sentosa Island Tuesday, June 12, 2018 in Singapore.

The Supreme Court's decision upholding Ohio's method of removing people from voter rolls appears unlikely to have a ripple effect.

(AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin, File). FILE - In this Jan. 10, 2018, file photo, people rally outside of the Supreme Court in opposition to Ohio's voter roll purges in Washington. The Supreme Court’s decision upholding Ohio’s method of removing people from...

(AP Photo/Christophe Ena). FILE - This Feb. 6, 2014, file photo shows the United States' Bode Miller during the U.S. ski team's news conference at the Gorki media center at the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympics in Krasnaya Polyana, Russia. Authorities reporte...

(AP Photo/Giovanni Auletta, File). FILE - In this Jan. 25, 2014 file photo, Bode Miller and his wife Morgan smile at the men's World Cup downhill in Kitzbuehel, Austria. Authorities reported Monday, June 11, 2018, that the couple's 19-month-old daughte...

(AP Photo/Brennan Linsley, File). FILE - In this Feb. 2, 2015 file photo, USA men's ski team member Bode Miller participates in a news conference at the alpine skiing world championships in Beaver Creek, Colo. Authorities reported Monday, June 11, 2018...

By JOHN ROGERS

Associated Press

LOS ANGELES (AP) - A woman frantically asks an emergency dispatcher to coach her on how to perform CPR during a 911 call as she and others desperately struggle in vain to save the life of Olympic skier Bode Miller's daughter after the toddler fell into a swimming pool.

"Yes, hurry. HURRY," the woman shouts at the beginning of the call released Tuesday.

Asked by a male dispatcher what the emergency is, she tells him a 19-month-old girl fell into a backyard pool, is not breathing and has no pulse.

"We don't know," the woman, who sounds near tears, replies when asked how long the girl was in the water.

"Are you doing CPR or do you need me to coach you through it?," he asks.

"Coach me through it, please," she replies.

Neither her voice nor others heard on the call are identified.

"I have a small pulse. I have a small pulse," a man says urgently at one point.

"I need an oxygen machine here. Like now," he adds.

"Ok. They're coming as fast as they can," the dispatcher replies as he continues to give instructions.

"Come on, Emmy. Come on baby girl," the woman pleads.

As the minutes tick off, the man swears as he asks where the ambulance is.

"They're on their way. They've been on their way for several minutes. Ok? They're just about there, they' right there on the street," he says shortly before emergency sirens are heard.

Paramedics continued to try to revive the girl as they rushed her to the hospital, said Capt. Tony Bommarito of the Orange County Fire Authority, which released the 911 call.

There have been 13 drownings in Orange County so far this year, according to statistics released Tuesday by the agency. Three involved children under 5 while other victims were 15 or older.

The fire authority reposted its rules for staying safe in the water on its Facebook page Tuesday. Among them are always having adult supervision at pools where children are present, keeping pools behind a barricade that includes a locked gate and knowing CPR.

Miller, who lives in Coto de Caza, is the most decorated male U.S. skier with 33 World Cup wins, two overall titles, four world championships and six Olympic medals, including gold at the 2010 Vancouver Games in the super-combined. At the 2014 games in Sochi, Russia, he was the oldest alpine skier - at age 36 - to win a medal.

It was at his fifth and final Olympics in Sochi that Miller was brought to tears as he reminisced about his younger brother, Chelone, a promising snowboarder who died at age 29 after a seizure the year before.

Since retiring from skiing he's worked as an NBC sports analyst. His wife, Morgan, is a professional volleyball player.

On Tuesday Miller posted a recent photograph of himself holding his blonde-haired daughter, along with the message, "Thank you for all the love and support."

In a previous post he said, "Never in a million years did we think we would experience a pain like this," adding that Emeline's love and spirit would never be forgotten.

Miller and his wife have three older children.

___

Associated Press Writer Brian Melley contributed to this story.

