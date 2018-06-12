Prosecutors: Video shows 2 buying tools used to cut up woman - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Prosecutors: Video shows 2 buying tools used to cut up woman

Posted: Updated:

By MARGERY A. BECK
Associated Press

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) - A Nebraska woman who went missing in November was still alive when the duo accused of killing her was caught on store surveillance video buying the tools that police think they used to dismember her, prosecutors allege in newly unsealed court documents.

Aubrey Trail, 51, and Bailey Boswell, 23, appeared in Saline County Court on Tuesday to face charges of first-degree murder and the improper disposal of human skeletal remains in the killing of 24-year-old Sydney Loofe, of Lincoln. Trail is representing himself. The Nebraska Commission on Public Advocacy, which is representing Boswell, declined to comment Tuesday.

Since he and Boswell were arrested weeks after Loofe's disappearance, Trail has told several news outlets that her death was accidental, though he didn't elaborate. In the unsealed arrest affidavit, though, investigators said Trail and Boswell were captured on video at a Home Depot in Lincoln on Nov. 15 buying tools used to dismember Loofe, hours before Loofe's death and while she was still at work.

Authorities say Loofe met Boswell through the Tinder dating app and that they went on a date Nov. 14 and planned a second one for the following night. Loofe's mother reported her missing on Nov. 16, and her dismembered body was found in December stuffed into garbage bags that had been dumped in a field near Edgar, about 90 miles (145 kilometers) southwest of Lincoln.

In the newly unsealed documents, prosecutors allege that Trail told investigators he strangled Sydney Loofe with an extension cord. Investigators believe Boswell, who lived with Trail in Wilber, helped Trail dismember Loofe and get rid of her remains.

Trail and Boswell were quickly named as people of interest in the case and were arrested in late November in Branson, Missouri, on unrelated fraud charges. They have been held in the Saline County jail since then, though the charges in Loofe's death weren't announced until Monday.

Authorities haven't suggested a motive for the killing. The Nebraska Attorney General's office, which is prosecuting the case, said it is considering seeking the death penalty.

___

Follow Margery A. Beck on Twitter: https://twitter.com/ Margery3

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

