Alaska's legal pot industry decries taxes, seeks changes

President Donald Trump proclaimed Tuesday that his momentous summit with North Korea's Kim Jong Un had gone "better than anybody could have expected" and announced that the leaders planned a signing ceremony shortly.

President Donald Trump is praising North Korean leader Kim Jong Un as a "very worthy, very smart negotiator" on behalf of his people as the two leaders bid each other farewell after their historic summit

A new report is describing Dubai's real-estate market as a haven for money launderers, terror financiers and drug traffickers sanctioned by the U.S. in recent years

President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un have signed a joint document in which they commit to working "toward complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula."

The head of the U.N.'s nuclear watchdog is welcoming President Donald Trump's joint statement with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

President Donald Trump and North Korea's Kim Jong Un conclude an extraordinary nuclear summit Tuesday with the U.S. president pledging "security guarantees" to the North and Kim recommitting to the "complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula."

New U.S. report finds suicide rates increased in nearly every state from 1999 through 2016.

President Donald Trump and North Korea's Kim Jong Un conclude an extraordinary nuclear summit Tuesday with the U.S. president pledging "security guarantees" to the North and Kim recommitting to the "complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula."

(AP Photo/Evan Vucci). North Korea leader Kim Jong Un and U.S. President Donald Trump prepare to sign a document at the Capella resort on Sentosa Island Tuesday, June 12, 2018 in Singapore.

President Donald Trump has thanked the prime minister of Singapore for hosting Tuesday's historic summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un. Trump told Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong that it was a "real honor" to be with him.

(AP Photo/Evan Vucci). Secretary of State Mike Pompeo laughs as he talks with White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders before a meeting between President Donald Trump and Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong, Monday, June 11, 2018, in Sin...

The Supreme Court's decision upholding Ohio's method of removing people from voter rolls appears unlikely to have a ripple effect.

(AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin, File). FILE - In this Jan. 10, 2018, file photo, people rally outside of the Supreme Court in opposition to Ohio's voter roll purges in Washington. The Supreme Court’s decision upholding Ohio’s method of removing people from...

For the second straight year, throngs of Oakland fans will get to celebrate the Golden State Warriors with a parade for a team some are calling a basketball dynasty.

(AP Photo/Josh Edelson). Ben Del Fante crowd-surfs as Golden State Warriors fans celebrate outside Oracle Arena in Oakland, Calif., Friday, June 8, 2018. The Warriors defeated the Cleveland Cavaliers 108-85 in Game 4 of the NBA Finals in Cleveland.

Your ability to watch and use your favorite apps and services could start to change _ though not right away _ following Monday's formal repeal of Obama-era internet protections.

(AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File). FILE - In this Thursday, Dec. 7, 2017 file photo, Demonstrators rally in support of net neutrality outside a Verizon store in New York. Consumers aren’t likely to see immediate changes following Monday, June 11, 2018 for...

Seattle leaders say they plan to repeal a tax on large companies such as Amazon and Starbucks as they face mounting pressure from businesses.

(AP Photo/Elaine Thompson, File). FILE - In this May 14, 2018 file photo, members of the public look on at a Seattle City Council before the council voted to approve a tax on large businesses such as Amazon and Starbucks to fight homelessness in Seattl...

Electric car maker Tesla Inc. is laying off about 3,600 white-collar workers as it trims costs in an effort to become profitable.

A woman accused of helping a former street preacher kidnap then-Utah teenager Elizabeth Smart from her Salt Lake City home in 2002 refused to attend a hearing before the state parole board that could have helped her get out of prison earlier.

(AP Photo/Rick Bowmer, File). FILE - In this July 6, 2017, file photo, kidnapping victim Elizabeth Smart speaks to reporters during a tour of the state crime lab in Taylorsville, Utah. Wanda Barzee, a woman accused of helping a former street preacher k...

Nevada's Dean Heller is considered the vulnerable Republican senator seeking re-election this year, but he has an easy primary battle Tuesday thanks to President Donald Trump.

(Steve Marcus/Las Vegas Sun via AP, File). FILE - In this Oct. 4, 2017, file photo, Sen. Dean Heller, R-Nev, speaks during a media briefing at Metro Police headquarters in Las Vegas. Heller is considered the vulnerable Republican senator seeking re-ele...

By BECKY BOHRER

Associated Press

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) - In a push to get Alaska voters to legalize marijuana, supporters suggested a tax on growers of $800 a pound - though they knew it would be unworkable in the long run.

The tax aimed to show that the industry was willing to pay its share, said Brandon Emmett, who was part of the successful 2014 legalization campaign. The hope was that once pot become legal, the industry, regulators and lawmakers would work together to revamp the figure, he said.

"So far as I can tell, we gambled poorly because that's not happening," he said, adding, "And I think we're running headlong into a crash."

Growers say the tax is squeezing their profit margins, and some complain that it keeps prices artificially high. The Marijuana Control Board, which regulates the industry, plans to discuss tax and supply issues with state officials Wednesday.

It comes as other legal pot states have struggled with marijuana taxes.

In California, licensed pot businesses are blaming combined state and local tax rates that can approach 50 percent for driving sales back into the black market. Some lawmakers are proposing a temporary tax cut.

Washington state lawmakers scrapped a three-tier tax structure in 2015 and replaced it with a single excise tax of 37 percent at the point of sale, a change sought by the industry.

Alaska is unique in that no other legal marijuana state taxes purely based on volume, said Mike Emers, managing owner of Fairbanks cultivator Rosie Creek Farm.

"What's happening right now is I am working to pay taxes and to pay my employees, and that's basically it, and with almost zero left over for any profits or to pay down debt," said Emers, who has five to seven employees, depending on the time of year.

"I'm one of those people who have put everything into this, so I have no other choice. I can't back out now without declaring bankruptcy," he said.

Emers said he has it a bit better than some other growers: he has an outdoor operation and pays relatively little for utilities.

Gov. Bill Walker's administration has no official position on the tax issue, said Ken Alper, director of the state Tax Division. The state also taxes alcohol and cigarettes by volume, he said.

If the industry "is overwhelmingly wanting to go in a different direction, we'll work with them," Alper said, adding that legislation would be needed to change the tax structure.

The tax is $50 an ounce for any part of the marijuana plant's bud and flower and $15 an ounce for the rest of the plant. It is paid by growers and imposed when marijuana is sold or transferred from a grow facility to a retail shop or manufacturing facility.

The state Department of Revenue said last year that it lacked the authority to establish different tax rates for lower-quality flowers.

But officials later realized they could create special definitions, for something like an immature bud that is different than a bud for smoking, Alper said. They could then try to establish a different tax rate based on those definitions. He said the hope is to write such regulations.

That's one aspect business owners want addressed. For the overall tax structure, many are interested in a tax at the retail level, said Cary Carrigan, executive director of the Alaska Marijuana Industry Association.

Alaska has no statewide sales tax, though some communities impose such taxes. KSRM radio reports that the Kenai Peninsula Borough is weighing a potential "sin tax" on cannabis, alcohol and tobacco.

Carrigan said there needs to be a tax but that the current structure burdens growers too greatly.

"If the cost of growing a pound of cannabis is $650 and the tax on a pound of cannabis is $800, obviously something's got to give," he said.

___

Associated Press writer Michael Blood contributed to this report from Los Angeles. Find complete AP marijuana coverage here: https://apnews.com/tag/LegalMarijuana

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.