Mother Of 2 Convicted In Fatal Rogers County Hit-And-Run Sentenced

ROGERS COUNTY, Oklahoma -

The mother of two brothers convicted of a fatal Rogers County hit-and-run was sentenced in court Tuesday for her charges.

Dorothea Butanda was charged with accessory after the fact (murder 2nd degree), accessory to leaving the scene of a fatality accident, accessory to leaving the scene of an injury accident and obstructing an officer.

She was found guilty of all charges and sentenced to nine total years in prison.

She was arrested for helping her sons, Gage and Dakota Shriver, hid evidence and mislead investigators.

Butanda was charged after her sons were arrested for a fatal hit and run that killed Noelle New and injured Maranda Talley.

Dakota was sentenced to 25 years for second-degree murder and Gage was given a 30-plus year sentence for first-degree murder.

Prosecutors say Gage had been drinking and was driving in 2015 when he and his brother got into a fight in the car. The vehicle went off the road and hit Talley and New. New died at the scene.

News mother, Brandy Whitmire, gave her victim impact statement Tuesday, saying she held Butanda even more responsible than her sons. Whitmire said she feels relieved that this is over but she hopes her daughter’s legacy will live on.

Talley said she believes Butanda deserved as much time in prison as her sons.

