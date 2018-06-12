Woman Pleads Guilty To Fatal Drunk Driving Crash On Will Rogers Turnpike

A Craig County woman will spend 10 years in prison for a 2013 drunk driving crash that killed a woman and a 16-year-old girl.

Cathryn Storey pleaded guilty to two counts of manslaughter.

6/22/2013 Related Story: Will Rogers Turnpike Crash Kills Two Texas Women

Troopers say Storey was going 92 miles per hour right before the crash and her blood alcohol was 0.14.

A report says Storey blamed the other vehicle, saying they had no tail lights and the victims weren’t wearing seatbelts.