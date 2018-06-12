Edmond Schools Changes Policy To Recruit Teachers

Edmond Public Schools is changing policy after losing out on teachers.

Its school board voted to open its schools to the children of their teachers not living in the district. Every other major school district in the metro already provides the perk to its teachers.

“I had to take a day off of work to attend anything they did,” said Edmond School Teacher Shelly Hale, whose kids attended school in Moore.

Hale fell in love with her Edmond school family and decided against moving to Moore to teach.

The district says many teachers have moved on due to the policy.

“We’ve had teachers tell us when they leave they would have stayed, but they wanted to teach where their kids go to school,” said Edmond Public School Chief Human Resource Officer Randy Decker.

The district calls it a “recruiting tool” and right now districts are in a mad dash to scoop up qualified help.

Decker said the district is currently trying to fill 85 to 95 teaching positions.

“I think it will make a world of difference,” said Hale.