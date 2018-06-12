Bartlesville Residents Cleaning Up After Morning Storm

The same storm that may have sparked a fire at a custom leather store in Bartlesville made a big mess in other parts of the city.

Many Bartlesville residents looked outside Tuesday morning to find their yards littered with storm damage as strong winds snapped trees, sending them crashing onto carports and vehicles.

6/12/2018 Related Story: Firefighters Battle Fire At Bartlesville's Yocham's Custom Leather

For those whose cars escaped damage, just getting around town was tough because there were so many downed trees.

Many people faced a big cleanup job and worked together to get tree limbs and leaves out of their yards.

6/12/2018 Related Story: Early Morning Storms Cause Damage In Northeast Oklahoma

Not everyone could do the job themselves, however. Deb Joffrion said a tree fell across her street, so City workers cleared it out of the way by moving it into her yard.

"I came out after the workers had come through. The tree had fallen in the street and the city came out and put the tree in our yards. And now they are telling me that we are going to be responsible for having the trees removed," Joffrion said.

Later, Joffrion told News On 6 Oklahoma Disaster Relief is cutting up the tree and city workers will make sure it gets hauled away.

Workers at Hillcrest Country Club in Bartlesville are also cleaning up after the storm left the golf course cluttered with branches.

The storm also knocked out power to some people. At last check, about 300 customers were still waiting for their electricity to come back on.