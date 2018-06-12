Bartlesville Residents Cleaning Up After Morning Storm - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News

Bartlesville Residents Cleaning Up After Morning Storm

Posted: Updated:
BARTLESVILLE, Oklahoma -

The same storm that may have sparked a fire at a custom leather store in Bartlesville made a big mess in other parts of the city.

Many Bartlesville residents looked outside Tuesday morning to find their yards littered with storm damage as strong winds snapped trees, sending them crashing onto carports and vehicles.

6/12/2018 Related Story: Firefighters Battle Fire At Bartlesville's Yocham's Custom Leather

For those whose cars escaped damage, just getting around town was tough because there were so many downed trees.

Many people faced a big cleanup job and worked together to get tree limbs and leaves out of their yards.

6/12/2018 Related Story: Early Morning Storms Cause Damage In Northeast Oklahoma

Not everyone could do the job themselves, however. Deb Joffrion said a tree fell across her street, so City workers cleared it out of the way by moving it into her yard.

"I came out after the workers had come through. The tree had fallen in the street and the city came out and put the tree in our yards. And now they are telling me that we are going to be responsible for having the trees removed," Joffrion said.

Later, Joffrion told News On 6 Oklahoma Disaster Relief is cutting up the tree and city workers will make sure it gets hauled away.

Workers at Hillcrest Country Club in Bartlesville are also cleaning up after the storm left the golf course cluttered with branches.

The storm also knocked out power to some people. At last check, about 300 customers were still waiting for their electricity to come back on.

Special Features

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

CBS Shows

Watch your favorite CBS shows for free online.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Special Coverage

  • Bridge Tracker

    How safe are Oklahoma's bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

  • Fallen Heroes

    News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

  • Murrah Bombing Timeline

    Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

  • Storm Zone

    Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KOTV. Oklahoma Traveler™ is a registered trademark of Griffin Communications. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.