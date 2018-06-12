Murder Victim's Sons Share Stories Of Their Father's Life And Legacy

If you look at pictures of Jim Rosenlieb’s life, it’s obvious he was a man focused on faith, family, and friends and he didn’t just talk about those values, he lived them – a good man whose loss is going to affect many people.

Jim was married to his wife Bettye for 57 years. They live in the same home now where they raised their two boys, David and Mark. They have three granddaughters and just welcomed their first great grandbaby in February, a little boy.

“Very few times I ever heard him raise his voice,” said David Rosenlieb. “He was a rock. He was very calm and you knew, if you ever needed him, he would always be there for you.”

Jim retired from the oil industry just eight years ago. His family says his ribs were the best and his jokes were the worst. He spent so much time in his yard, it’s practically a show piece and he and Bettye loved to travel.

“Mom and Dad, how many miles did they put on those cars is pretty amazing,” David said.

6/11/2018 Related Story: Family, Friends Mourn Loss Of Murder Victim, Tulsa Police Searching For Killer

“Some of those travels were to help people – like going to Joplin after the tornado.

He was also involved in his church where his men’s group loved visiting elementary schools.

“They would line up as the kids came in for class first thing in the morning and the older men would give them high fives and cheer them on, encourage them as they went to school,” said Mark Rosenlieb.

Jim was also a regular volunteer for Habitat for Humanity.

“He set a great example,” said Mark. “He had a servant’s heart and he showed that, showed it to us and to other people. That’s his legacy.”

During this tragedy, the family says they choose to focus on their happy memories and the outpouring of support they’ve received from neighbors, friends, and even strangers.

Police say they are still searching for the burglar who shot and killed 80-year-old Jim Rosenlieb on Monday.