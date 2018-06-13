Thefts rise after California reduces criminal penalties

President Donald Trump is praising North Korean leader Kim Jong Un as a "very worthy, very smart negotiator" on behalf of his people as the two leaders bid each other farewell after their historic summit

A new report is describing Dubai's real-estate market as a haven for money launderers, terror financiers and drug traffickers sanctioned by the U.S. in recent years

President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un have signed a joint document in which they commit to working "toward complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula."

The head of the U.N.'s nuclear watchdog is welcoming President Donald Trump's joint statement with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

President Donald Trump and North Korea's Kim Jong Un conclude an extraordinary nuclear summit Tuesday with the U.S. president pledging "security guarantees" to the North and Kim recommitting to the "complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula."

A police sergeant is being honored for his quick actions in rescuing a young child from a busy roadway in suburban Chicago

The United States' top diplomat is jetting to South Korea to brief the country's president as Asian allies try to parse the implications of an extraordinary nuclear summit in Singapore between President Donald Trump and North Korea's Kim Jong Un

With US-NKorea summit over, US envoy to brief Asia allies

Extreme fire danger is shutting down a sprawling forest that includes some of Colorado's most stunning mountains, a rare tactic also being used in neighboring states as the U.S. Southwest struggles with severe drought.

(Satellite image ©2018 DigitalGlobe, a Maxar company via AP). This June 9, 2018, satellite image provide by DigitalGlobe shows the 416 Fire, right, and the Burro Fire, left, northwest of Durango, Colo.

A 911 call reveals people pleading for help as they try desperately to save Olympic skier Bode Miller's 19-month-old daughter from drowning in a backyard swimming pool.

(AP Photo/Brennan Linsley, File). FILE - In this Feb. 2, 2015 file photo, USA men's ski team member Bode Miller participates in a news conference at the alpine skiing world championships in Beaver Creek, Colo. Authorities reported Monday, June 11, 2018...

The ex-wife of the man blamed in the killings of six people in Phoenix area says she's grateful to be alive.

(AP Photo/Felicia Fonseca). Connie Jones speaks about her ex-husband, Dwight Lamon Jones, at a news conference Tuesday, June 12, 2018, in Flagstaff, Ariz. Authorities say Dwight Jones is responsible for the recent deaths of six people in metro Phoenix....

Now that a federal judge has approved AT&T's $85 billion takeover of Time Warner, other companies are likely to rush to consolidate.

(AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File). FILE - This March 29, 2017, file photo shows a sign outside the Comcast Center in Philadelphia. Disney has made a $52.4 billion all-stock offer for the bulk of Twenty-First Century Fox, including the studios behind the “Av...

California researchers are linking a voter-backed reduction in criminal penalties for drug and property crimes to a jump in car burglaries, shoplifting and other theft.

(AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli, File). FILE - In this Feb. 21, 2013 file photo, an inmate at the Madera County Jail is taken to a housing unit at the facility in Madera, Calif. Independent researchers say that California voters' decision to reduce penaltie...

FIFA is preparing to choose between Morocco and a joint North American bid to host the 2026 World Cup.

(AP Photo/Pavel Golovkin). FIFA President Gianni Infantino arrives at the FIFA congress on the eve of the opener of the 2018 soccer World Cup in Moscow, Russia, Wednesday, June 13, 2018. The congress in Moscow is set to choose the host or hosts for the...

A raccoon that scaled more than 20 stories of a high-rise office building in downtown St. Paul, Minnesota, has made it to the roof.

(Evan Frost/Minnesota Public Radio via AP). A raccoon stretches out on a windowsill high above downtown St. Paul, Minn., Tuesday, June 12, 2018. The raccoon stranded on the ledge of a building in St. Paul captivated onlookers and generated interest on ...

The owner of half a dozen legal brothels in Nevada has ousted a Republican state lawmaker running for re-election.

Wisconsin Democrats have flipped a GOP stronghold to capture a state legislative district that voted overwhelmingly for President Donald Trump in 2016.

(Adam Wesley/The Post-Crescent via AP). Caleb Frostman, Democratic candidate for Wisconsin Senate 1st District, photographed at the Press-Gazette office on Wednesday, May 23, 2018 in Green Bay, Wis. Frostman faces Republican state Rep. Andre Jacque in ...

(AP Photo/Jeff Chiu). FILE - In this May 12, 2016 file photo, Julio Lara, manager at Auto Glass Now, holds up a spark plug attached to a Sharpie pen used to break a car window while being interviewed in San Francisco. Independent researchers say that C...

By DON THOMPSON

Associated Press

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) - California voters' decision to reduce penalties for drug and property crimes in 2014 contributed to a jump in car burglaries, shoplifting and other theft, researchers reported.

Larcenies increased about 9 percent by 2016, or about 135 more thefts per 100,000 residents than if tougher penalties had remained, according to results of a study by the nonpartisan Public Policy Institute of California released Tuesday.

Thefts from motor vehicles accounted for about three-quarters of the increase. San Francisco alone recorded more than 30,000 auto burglaries last year, which authorities largely blamed on gangs. Shoplifting may be leveling off, researchers found, but there is no sign of a decline in thefts from vehicles.

Proposition 47 lowered criminal sentences for drug possession, theft, shoplifting, identity theft, receiving stolen property, writing bad checks and check forgery from felonies that can bring prison terms to misdemeanors that often bring minimal jail sentences.

While researchers can link the measure to more theft, they found it did not lead to the state's increase in violent crime.

Violent crime spiked by about 13 percent after Proposition 47 passed, but researchers said the trend started earlier and was mainly because of unrelated changes in crime reporting by the FBI and the Los Angeles Police Department.

The FBI broadened its definition of sexual crimes in 2014, while the LAPD improved its crime reporting after previously underreporting violent crimes. If it weren't for those changes, researchers found California's violent crime rate would have increased 4.7 percent from 2014 to 2016.

Researchers compared California's crime trends to those in other states with historically similar trends. They found the increase in California's violent crime rate was less than that of comparison states, but larcenies jumped in California as they declined elsewhere.

California still has historically low crime rates despite recent changes in the criminal justice system aimed at reducing mass incarceration and increasing rehabilitation and treatment programs, said Lenore Anderson, executive director of Californians for Safety and Justice, who led the drive to pass Proposition 47.

"This report shows we are making progress," she said in a statement calling for less spending on prisons and more on programs to help reduce the cycle of crime.

The ballot measure led to the lowest arrest rate in state history in 2015 as experts said police frequently ignored crimes that brought minimal punishment.

Jail bookings in 12 sample counties dropped about 8 percent, driven by a reduction in bookings for Proposition 47 crimes, while cite and releases increased, researchers found.

Offenders convicted of those crimes were about 3 percent less likely to be convicted of a new crime within two years, but the researchers said it's not clear if that was because they didn't commit new crimes or because they were less likely to be arrested and prosecuted because of the lower penalties.

Reduced penalties mean fewer drug addicts now seem to be getting treatment, then "are stealing to support their habit," said San Luis Obispo County Chief Probation Officer Jim Salio, president of Chief Probation Officers of California.

Morgan Hill Police Chief David Swing, president of the California Police Chiefs Association, said researchers' findings "are consistent with what police chiefs across the state have seen since 2014" and show the need for a proposed initiative intended for the November ballot that would partly roll back the 2014 law.

It would allow prison sentences for serial thieves, reinstate DNA collections from those convicted of the crimes where penalties were reduced, and bar the earlier release of criminals convicted of additional violent, serious and sexual crimes.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.