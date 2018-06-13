Grand Opening Of Tulsa's Kitchen 66 - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News

Grand Opening Of Tulsa's Kitchen 66

Posted: Updated:
TULSA, Oklahoma -

People looking to get into the food business, can now do it in a unique state-of-the-art facility in Tulsa. 

Kitchen 66 celebrated the grand opening of a new building on South Lewis on Tuesday.

The space includes a large scale walk-in freezer and several work stations.  The Tulsa kick-start offers affordable space for food entrepreneurs to rent.

"We really saw a need to support food businesses specifically because they are really high risk and can have a really high failure rate," said  Lobeck Taylor Family Foundation CEO Elizabeth Ellison.

Kitchen 66 has helped more than 100 entrepreneurs in the Tulsa-area since 2016.  They'll also open a general store inside the upcoming Mother Road Market in August.

News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
