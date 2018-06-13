Grand Opening Of Tulsa's Kitchen 66

People looking to get into the food business, can now do it in a unique state-of-the-art facility in Tulsa.

Kitchen 66 celebrated the grand opening of a new building on South Lewis on Tuesday.

The space includes a large scale walk-in freezer and several work stations. The Tulsa kick-start offers affordable space for food entrepreneurs to rent.

"We really saw a need to support food businesses specifically because they are really high risk and can have a really high failure rate," said Lobeck Taylor Family Foundation CEO Elizabeth Ellison.

Kitchen 66 has helped more than 100 entrepreneurs in the Tulsa-area since 2016. They'll also open a general store inside the upcoming Mother Road Market in August.

