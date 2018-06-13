Hot, Muggy Wednesday With Chance For Rain Across Oklahoma

Once again, a somewhat challenging forecast regarding the storm potential for today. So far, most of the storms have remained well west of the region with no significant upstream development across Kansas.More >>
Once again, a somewhat challenging forecast regarding the storm potential for today. So far, most of the storms have remained well west of the region with no significant upstream development across Kansas.More >>
The storm complex that developed across eastern Kansas last night dropped southeast and is currently positioning to move across part of northeastern Oklahoma during the early morning hours.More >>
The storm complex that developed across eastern Kansas last night dropped southeast and is currently positioning to move across part of northeastern Oklahoma during the early morning hours.More >>
Wondering if you’ll need rain gear for you morning bus trip or afternoon ride home? Ask Alan!
Learn more about weather events that affect Oklahomans
See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.
Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.
Watch your favorite CBS shows for free online.
See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.
When there is breaking news across the state Osage SkyNews 6 can be first on the scene.
Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!