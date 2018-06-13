Fire Destroys Tulsa Home

Firefighters battling a Tulsa house fire early Wednesday.

The fire department got the call just after 2:30 a.m. to a home in the 3100 block of East Latimer Street.

No word yet if there are any injuries or what started the fire.

News On 6 is on the scene and we will have more, once information is released. We will also have live reports on 6 In The Morning, starting at 4:30 a.m.