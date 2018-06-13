Police: Tulsa Man Shot After Answering Knock At The Door

Police are trying to find who was responsible for a shooting at a home near MLK and Apache in Tulsa Tuesday evening.

Officers say the victim has refused to tell them anything helpful to this point, and they weren't able to even find evidence at the house where they believe the shooting happened.

While police say the victim has refused to talk, witnesses told TPD, a vehicle drove up, at least one person knocked on the door and shots were fired.

Around 10:30 p.m. police were called out to a shooting in the 200 block of East Young Place, just off of MLK.

When police arrived, after hearing conflicting addresses, but could not find a victim. They eventually tracked him down to a hospital.

Police indicated the victim may have been with other people, but right now, they're not coming up with much information.