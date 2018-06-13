Rescue effort ends for man trapped underground in gas blast

President Donald Trump proclaimed Tuesday that his momentous summit with North Korea's Kim Jong Un had gone "better than anybody could have expected" and announced that the leaders planned a signing ceremony shortly.

President Donald Trump is praising North Korean leader Kim Jong Un as a "very worthy, very smart negotiator" on behalf of his people as the two leaders bid each other farewell after their historic summit

The Latest: Trump praises Kim as 'very worthy,' 'talented'

A new report is describing Dubai's real-estate market as a haven for money launderers, terror financiers and drug traffickers sanctioned by the U.S. in recent years

President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un have signed a joint document in which they commit to working "toward complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula."

The Latest: Trump, Kim agree to work toward denuclearization

President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un have signed a joint document in which they commit to working "toward complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula."

The Latest: Trump, Kim agree to work toward denuclearization

The head of the U.N.'s nuclear watchdog is welcoming President Donald Trump's joint statement with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

President Donald Trump and North Korea's Kim Jong Un conclude an extraordinary nuclear summit Tuesday with the U.S. president pledging "security guarantees" to the North and Kim recommitting to the "complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula."

A Michigan couple have 14 boys and no regrets regardless of what online opinion-givers have to say.

(AP Photo/Mike Householder). In a photo from May 30, 2018, the Schwandt family poses for a photo at their farm in Lakeview, Mich. Standing from left are Tommy, Calvin, Drew, Tyler, Zach, Brandon, Gabe, Vinny and Wesley. Seated, starting at upper left a...

14 boys, no regrets: Michigan family happy the way they are

An Ohio man who ran from a traffic stop and then found himself clinging by his hands to a window ledge has been literally caught by police.

Man literally falls into police's hands after eluding them

Firefighters near Minneapolis rescue a 180-pound Saint Bernard from the second-story roof of an overhang outside his home.

(Anthony Scavo/Spring Lake Park-Blaine-Mounds View Fire Department via AP). This June 8, 2018, photo provided by the Spring Lake Park-Blaine-Mounds View Fire Department, shows firefighter David O'Keeffe helping to rescue a Saint Bernard named Whiskey f...

'Roof, roof!' Dog rescued from overhang roof at his home

An official says the rescue effort has become a recovery effort for a worker trapped underground by a gas explosion in Pennsylvania.

Nevada voters have delivered easy primary election wins to Republican Sen. Dean Heller and his Democratic opponent Jacky Rosen.

(AP Photo/John Locher). Clark County Commission Chair and Democratic gubernatorial candidate Steve Sisolak walks onstage at an election night party, Tuesday, June 12, 2018, in Las Vegas.

Your ability to watch and use your favorite apps and services could start to change _ though not right away _ following Monday's formal repeal of Obama-era internet protections.

(AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File). FILE - In this Thursday, Dec. 7, 2017 file photo, Demonstrators rally in support of net neutrality outside a Verizon store in New York. Consumers aren’t likely to see immediate changes following Monday, June 11, 2018 for...

Your internet use could change as 'net neutrality' ends

A tax on large companies like Amazon that was meant to fight a growing homelessness crisis got rolled back during a raucous Seattle City Council meeting.

(AP Photo/Ted S. Warren). Demonstrators opposing the repeal of a tax on large companies such as Amazon and Starbucks that was intended to combat a growing homelessness crisis hold a sign that reads "Tax Amazon" as they wait for the start of a Seattle C...

Will Amazon's work to kill Seattle tax spook other cities?

Electric car maker Tesla Inc. is laying off about 3,600 white-collar workers as it trims costs in an effort to become profitable.

Tesla cuts 9 pct. of workforce in bid to post a profit

The owner of half a dozen legal brothels in Nevada has ousted a Republican state lawmaker running for re-election.

Now that a federal judge has approved AT&T's $85 billion takeover of Time Warner, other companies are likely to rush to consolidate.

(AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File). FILE - This March 29, 2017, file photo shows a sign outside the Comcast Center in Philadelphia. Disney has made a $52.4 billion all-stock offer for the bulk of Twenty-First Century Fox, including the studios behind the “Av...

After AT&T-Time Warner win, is Comcast-Fox a done deal?

BENSALEM, Pa. (AP) - An official says the rescue effort has ended for a worker trapped underground by a gas explosion in Pennsylvania.

Fire Battalion Chief Rob Sponheimer on Wednesday says it has become a recovery effort because of high gas levels where the man was trapped following the blast at the Liberty Gas station in Bensalem Township around 5 p.m. Tuesday.

The explosion left another worker in critical condition with burns.

Public Safety Director Fred Harran says the worker who was trapped was under heavy concrete that was blown apart in the blast. Rescue crews were moving the overturned concrete with cranes and were trying to siphon fumes off.

The cause of the explosion is under investigation.

Firefighters from Philadelphia and other surrounding areas responded to the scene.

