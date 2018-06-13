St. Paul raccoon reaches roof after scaling downtown tower - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

St. Paul raccoon reaches roof after scaling downtown tower

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) - A raccoon that appeared to be stranded on a ledge after climbing more than 20 stories of a high-rise office building in downtown St. Paul, Minnesota, has made it to the roof, easing concerns that the animal could plummet to its death.

Onlookers and reporters tracked the raccoon's progress Tuesday as it scaled the UBS Tower. By early Wednesday, the animal made it to the roof, where St. Paul Animal Control had placed cat food and a trap in hopes of enticing the animal to safety.

The raccoon's adventures caused a stir on social media, with many Twitter users voicing concern for its safety or joking about the drama surrounding the animal's exploits. Minnesota Public Radio, from a building less than a block away, branded the raccoon #mprraccoon.

