Fatal Crash Closes Highway 20 At Keetonville Hill

One person is dead after a crash between a pickup and a car that has closed Highway 20 at Keetonville Hill west of Claremore.

Troopers say a person in the car died in the crash.

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol says because of the crash both east and westbound lanes are closed about 3 miles west of Claremore.

Fatality crash this morning on OK-20 at Keetonville Hill. We are on scene. OK-20 closed. @NewsOn6 pic.twitter.com/wB5wNtTyLj — Stacia Knight (@StaciaKnightWx) June 13, 2018

The Limestone Fire Protection District is one of the fire departments on scene of the crash.

Drivers are being advised to use another route.