ATV Back In Action After Rogers County Theft

An important piece of disaster relief equipment is back to work for the first time after thieves stole an ATV and trailer from Rogers County.

This week a number of Oklahoma volunteers with Southern Baptist Convention Disaster Relief are in Connecticut helping clean up after strong storms that hit there.

One of those volunteers is Robert Murphy. He says the ATV was stolen from his Owasso home in May.

That ATV is now back in action for the first time after being recovered. Murphy bought the equipment specifically for helping clean up after disasters.

News On 6 told you about the ATV and trailer being stolen. We also updated you after deputies recovered the equipment less than 24 hours after that story aired.

A News On 6 viewer spotted the ATV and trailer and called the Rogers County Sheriff's Office.

Robert Murphy had to make a few small repairs before heading off to the east coast.

By the way, our good friend, Dick Faurot is also up in Connecticut volunteering with the Baptist Disaster Relief organization. He has helped clean up after a number of disasters since retiring from News On 6 last year.

Faurot sent me photos of Robert Murphy hard at work, and a viewer sent me photos of Dick Faurot.