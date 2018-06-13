Coaches killed in Florida shooting to receive ESPY awards

President Donald Trump is praising North Korean leader Kim Jong Un as a "very worthy, very smart negotiator" on behalf of his people as the two leaders bid each other farewell after their historic summit

A new report is describing Dubai's real-estate market as a haven for money launderers, terror financiers and drug traffickers sanctioned by the U.S. in recent years

President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un have signed a joint document in which they commit to working "toward complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula."

The head of the U.N.'s nuclear watchdog is welcoming President Donald Trump's joint statement with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

President Donald Trump and North Korea's Kim Jong Un conclude an extraordinary nuclear summit Tuesday with the U.S. president pledging "security guarantees" to the North and Kim recommitting to the "complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula."

A police sergeant is being honored for his quick actions in rescuing a young child from a busy roadway in suburban Chicago

The United States' top diplomat is jetting to South Korea to brief the country's president as Asian allies try to parse the implications of an extraordinary nuclear summit in Singapore between President Donald Trump and North Korea's Kim Jong Un

With US-NKorea summit over, US envoy to brief Asia allies

Maine Republicans and Democrats wrestled Tuesday with new ballots that let them rank some candidates for the first time.

(AP Photo/Charles Krupa). A resident arrives to cast her vote at a polling station at the Kennebunk Town Hall in Kennebunk, Maine, Tuesday, June 12, 2018.

A tax on large companies like Amazon that was meant to fight a growing homelessness crisis got rolled back during a raucous Seattle City Council meeting.

(AP Photo/Ted S. Warren). Demonstrators opposing the repeal of a tax on large companies such as Amazon and Starbucks that was intended to combat a growing homelessness crisis hold a sign that reads "Tax Amazon" as they wait for the start of a Seattle C...

The owner of half a dozen legal brothels in Nevada has ousted a Republican state lawmaker running for re-election.

California researchers are linking a voter-backed reduction in criminal penalties for drug and property crimes to a jump in car burglaries, shoplifting and other theft.

(AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli, File). FILE - In this Feb. 21, 2013 file photo, an inmate at the Madera County Jail is taken to a housing unit at the facility in Madera, Calif. Independent researchers say that California voters' decision to reduce penaltie...

Extreme fire danger is shutting down a sprawling forest that includes some of Colorado's most stunning mountains, a rare tactic also being used in neighboring states as the U.S. Southwest struggles with severe drought.

(Satellite image ©2018 DigitalGlobe, a Maxar company via AP). This June 9, 2018, satellite image provide by DigitalGlobe shows the 416 Fire, right, and the Burro Fire, left, northwest of Durango, Colo.

NASA's rover Opportunity has fallen silent as a gigantic dust storm envelops Mars and blots out the sun.

The ex-wife of the man blamed in the killings of six people in Phoenix area says she's grateful to be alive.

(AP Photo/Felicia Fonseca). Connie Jones speaks about her ex-husband, Dwight Lamon Jones, at a news conference Tuesday, June 12, 2018, in Flagstaff, Ariz. Authorities say Dwight Jones is responsible for the recent deaths of six people in metro Phoenix....

The ESPYS are breaking tradition with the Best Coach Award, awarding it posthumously this year to three Parkland coaches who died shielding their students from gunfire.

Now that a federal judge has approved AT&T's $85 billion takeover of Time Warner, other companies are likely to rush to consolidate.

(AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File). FILE - This March 29, 2017, file photo shows a sign outside the Comcast Center in Philadelphia. Disney has made a $52.4 billion all-stock offer for the bulk of Twenty-First Century Fox, including the studios behind the “Av...

By KELLI KENNEDY

Associated Press

MIAMI (AP) - The ESPYs are breaking tradition for this year's Best Coach Award, awarding it posthumously to three Florida high school coaches who died shielding their students from gunfire.

Family members of Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School heroes Aaron Feis, Scott Beigel, and Chris Hixon will receive the honor during the award show on July 18 in Los Angeles, the ESPN network announced Wednesday.

Students described Feis as someone who counseled those with no father figure and took troubled kids under his wing. He was always there for the students, they said, whether it was chatting in his golf cart or helping them fix their cars. No one was surprised when they learned Feis died shielding students.

The school's athletic director, 49-year-old Chris Hixon, wasn't shy about jumping in wherever he was needed, whether it was filling in as volleyball coach or wrestling coach. When the school needed someone to patrol the campus and monitor threats as a security specialist, Hixon, a married father of two, did that, too. He died running toward the gunfire to help fleeing students.

Geography teacher and cross-country coach Scott Beigel, 35, helped students enter a locked classroom to avoid the gunman, and paid for the brave act with his life. Several surviving students said they don't think they would be alive without Beigel's help.

The award has previously gone to coaches who guided their teams to extraordinary performance - not for heroism off the field.

Previous recipients include Los Angeles Lakers coach Phil Jackson and New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick. The award has usually gone to coaches of professional teams, though the 2017 recipient was coach Bob Hurley of St. Anthony High School in New Jersey.

ESPN's Vice President Alison Overholt called the Florida men heroes, saying they are being honored for "their immeasurable bravery in the face of danger and for their ultimate sacrifice to protect the lives of countless students."

The award show hosted by Danica Patrick will air live on ABC on July 18.

