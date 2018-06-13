Open records lawsuit filed against OU Foundation over arena - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Open records lawsuit filed against OU Foundation over arena

NORMAN, Okla. (AP) - The University of Oklahoma's former chief legal counsel has filed an Open Records Act lawsuit against the nonprofit that handles donations to the school.

Fred Gipson filed the lawsuit last week in Cleveland County District Court after the OU Foundation denied his request for emails, documents and financial records related to the foundation's proposed arena and entertainment district.

Gipson requested the records late last month on behalf of 70 Norman residents who he says have concerns about the proposed University North Park development.

The foundation declined to comment on the lawsuit but said in its records request denial that it isn't a public body.

Gipson, 82, was the university's top attorney from 1988 to 1998. The Democrat is currently running for the 4th Congressional District seat.

