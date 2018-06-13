FBI agent wants to meet the patron shot by his fallen gun - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

FBI agent wants to meet the patron shot by his fallen gun

By KATHLEEN FOODY
Associated Press

DENVER (AP) - An off-duty FBI agent charged with assault after an accidental shooting while dancing at a Denver bar would like to meet with the man who was injured and is praying for his recovery, the agent's attorney said Wednesday.

Chase Bishop appeared in court Wednesday morning, out of custody after turning himself in Tuesday on a second-degree assault charge. Jail records say Bishop posted bond and was released.

Attorney David Goddard asked that Bishop be allowed to travel because he lives and works in Washington, D.C. Prosecutors did not object, and Denver County Court Judge Andrea Eddy gave Bishop permission to travel.

Goddard called the shooting "an incredibly tragic event" in a written statement released Wednesday afternoon. Bishop and his family are praying that the injured man has a "full and speedy recovery," Goddard said.

He referenced media interviews of the injured man saying he would like to talk with the agent, adding that Bishop also hopes they can have a private meeting "when appropriate."

"While members of the local and national media have repeatedly expressed interest in speaking to Mr. Bishop, out of respect for the Denver Police Department and their investigation, we will refrain from further comment until the investigation into this incident is complete," he said.

Police have said Bishop, 29, was dancing at a bar on June 2 when a gun fell from his waistband holster. The firearm went off when he picked it up.

Video footage shared with local media shows Bishop dancing in the middle of a circle of people before doing a backflip. The gun falls to the ground mid-flip, and as Bishop picks it up, appears to go off. The video then shows the agent putting the gun back into a waistband holster and walking away with his hands up.

The patron's injury was described as serious but not life-threatening. He was treated and released from a hospital.

Additional charges could be filed based on the results of a blood alcohol content test, which has not yet been received, authorities said on Tuesday. Denver District Attorney Beth McCann said the assault charge was filed before that report comes back "because sufficient evidence has been presented to file it."

The FBI has declined comment since the shooting.

"The FBI will continue to fully cooperate with the Denver Police Department and the Denver District Attorney's Office as this matter proceeds through the judicial process," spokeswoman Amy Sanders said on Tuesday.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

