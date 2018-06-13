Tulsa Police Search For Grocery Store Burglars

Tulsa police are looking for a group of people who they believe burglarized three grocery stores Tuesday morning.

Police responded to a Warehouse Market at 4th and Lewis around 6 a.m. Tuesday in reference to an alarm. They arrived to find the front doors pried open and an ATM machine missing.

Police say the Asian Mart near East 31st and S.129th E. Avenue and Super Mercados near 51st and Peoria were burglarized around 4 and 5 a.m. respectively.

Police believe the same suspects were involved in all three burglaries.

The three suspects were wearing long sleeves, gloves, and masks. Due to poor video quality, the suspect descriptions are vague.