Arizona man convicted in 2015 Texas attack seeks new trial

President Donald Trump is praising North Korean leader Kim Jong Un as a "very worthy, very smart negotiator" on behalf of his people as the two leaders bid each other farewell after their historic summit

A new report is describing Dubai's real-estate market as a haven for money launderers, terror financiers and drug traffickers sanctioned by the U.S. in recent years

President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un have signed a joint document in which they commit to working "toward complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula."

The head of the U.N.'s nuclear watchdog is welcoming President Donald Trump's joint statement with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

President Donald Trump and North Korea's Kim Jong Un conclude an extraordinary nuclear summit Tuesday with the U.S. president pledging "security guarantees" to the North and Kim recommitting to the "complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula."

A police sergeant is being honored for his quick actions in rescuing a young child from a busy roadway in suburban Chicago

The United States' top diplomat is jetting to South Korea to brief the country's president as Asian allies try to parse the implications of an extraordinary nuclear summit in Singapore between President Donald Trump and North Korea's Kim Jong Un

With US-NKorea summit over, US envoy to brief Asia allies

Authorities say a fast-moving brush fire destroyed eight homes in the Utah tourist town of Moab and more than 3,000 people in Colorado and Wyoming fled multiple wildfires scorching the drought-stricken U.S. West.

(Jerry McBride/The Durango Herald via AP). In this Tuesday, June 12, 2018, photograph, hot spots glow after sunset near the Falls Creek Subdivision as the 416 Fire burns near Durango, Colo.

An Arizona man convicted of helping to plot a 2015 attack on a Prophet Muhammad cartoon contest in suburban Dallas is seeking a new trial.

(Maricopa County Sheriff's Department via AP, File). FILE - This undated file photo provided by the Maricopa County Sheriff's Department shows Abdul Malik Abdul Kareem. Kareem, convicted of helping to plot a 2015 attack on a Prophet Muhammad cartoon co...

A raccoon that scaled more than 20 stories of a high-rise office building in downtown St. Paul, Minnesota, has made it to the roof.

(Evan Frost/Minnesota Public Radio via AP). A raccoon stretches out on a windowsill high above downtown St. Paul, Minn., Tuesday, June 12, 2018. The raccoon stranded on the ledge of a building in St. Paul captivated onlookers and generated interest on ...

An Air Force officer with top security clearance who deserted 35 years ago and was arrested in California last week worked for years as a consultant for the University of California system.

(U.S. Air Force Office of Special Investigations via AP, File). FILE - This combination of photos provided by the U.S. Air Force Office of Special Investigations shows William Howard Hughes Jr., after being captured in June 2018, at left, and an image ...

An AP investigation finds that a seafood company promising wild-caught domestic fish traceable to a dock was selling a fishy tale. Company CEO denied misleading customers but said he was making some changes to clarify communication.

(AP Photo/Julie Jacobson). Surrounded by ice, commercial fishing boats are docked in their slips after more than a week's worth of frigid weather froze the harbor in Lake Montauk in Montauk, N.Y., on Sunday, Jan. 7, 2018. Only a few commercial boats re...

The state of Vermont and people who bought certain Volkswagen diesel models that were rigged to cheat on emissions tests will be getting a total of $6.5 million from the automaker.

Now that a federal judge has approved AT&T's $85 billion takeover of Time Warner, other companies are likely to rush to consolidate.

(AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File). FILE - This March 29, 2017, file photo shows a sign outside the Comcast Center in Philadelphia. Disney has made a $52.4 billion all-stock offer for the bulk of Twenty-First Century Fox, including the studios behind the “Av...

The owner of half a dozen legal brothels in Nevada has ousted a Republican state lawmaker running for re-election.

The ESPYS are breaking tradition with the Best Coach Award, awarding it posthumously this year to three Parkland coaches who died shielding their students from gunfire.

By JACQUES BILLEAUD

Associated Press

PHOENIX (AP) - An Arizona man convicted of helping plot a 2015 attack on a Prophet Muhammad cartoon contest in suburban Dallas is seeking a new trial, arguing prosecutors did not reveal that an undercover FBI agent who witnessed the shooting had communicated about the contest with an accused recruiter for the Islamic State.

The agent's presence at the anti-Islam event in Garland, Texas, was publicly revealed months after Abdul Malik Abdul Kareem was convicted in the May 2015 attack that ended when Elton Simpson and Nadir Soofi, friends of Kareem who were Islamic State followers, were killed in a shootout with police.

The disclosure about the agent's presence led Kareem to make an unsuccessful bid for a new trial last year and raised questions about whether authorities could have done more to stop the attack.

In a court filing Monday, Kareem's attorneys asked again for a new trial, saying a prosecutor at another trial last spring in Ohio said that Erick Jamal Hendricks, who was accused of recruiting for the Islamic State, was "unequivocally tied to this attack."

Prosecutor Rebecca Magnone told the Ohio jurors that Hendricks had been in contact with Simpson, who was killed by Garland police on May 3, 2015, along with Soofi after they exited a car outside the convention center wearing body armor and carrying rifles.

The information that emerged from the Ohio trial is crucial information that could lead to a different outcome for Kareem if he is granted a new trial, his defense attorneys said.

"This is not what this court heard previously from the government in Kareem's case," wrote Daniel Drake, one of Kareem's attorneys.

After Kareem's trial ended, federal authorities said there was no substantive connection between Hendricks and the cartoon contest, Drake said.

There was no mention at Kareem's trial that an undercover agent had witnessed the shooting and exchanged social media messages with Simpson days before the attack. The agent's involvement in the case was first mentioned in court records nearly eight months after Kareem's trial ended.

Cosme Lopez, a spokesman for the U.S. Attorney's Office in Phoenix, declined to comment on Kareem's latest request. In an appellate court document filed earlier this year over Kareem's conviction, prosecutors said Kareem couldn't show the judge made in an error in rejecting the request for a new trial.

Kareem is serving a 30-year prison sentence for his convictions that included providing support to the Islamic State. Prosecutors have said Kareem trained Simpson and Soofi on how to use guns and watched jihadist videos with them.

On the day of the attack, the agent communicated with Hendricks via social media while the agent was outside the convention center where the event was held. Hendricks asked the agent about the number of officers at the scene and whether snipers were present.

The agent had been sitting in a vehicle outside the Garland convention center just as the cartoon contest ended. Moments before the shooting, he took photos of a police officer and another person standing in the distance near a tree and an image showing a parking lot.

Kareem's attorney said Hendricks put the undercover agent into contact with Simpson 10 days before the attack. In one encounter with the agent, Simpson referred to the upcoming contest in Texas.

The judge who presided over Kareem's trial had denied his first request for a new trial, saying Simpson did not reveal to the agent that he wanted to go to Texas to launch an attack.

The latest new trial request focuses heavily on testimony from the agent, who appeared in court under a pseudonym. Prosecutors said the agent's identity needed to be kept secret to protect him and his family and to allow him to continue working undercover.

Kareem's lawyers said the agent interpreted things that Hendricks said to be coded advice on violently attacking the contest. For instance, Hendricks' statement that the agent should make his voice heard against event organizer Pam Geller was really a direction to attack her, Kareem's lawyers said.

The statements demonstrate that the FBI knew much more about the Garland attack than it previously acknowledged or disclosed in Kareem's case.

The agent testified at Hendricks' trial that he didn't know that Simpson and Soofi were going to carry out an attack.

Phone messages left Tuesday and Wednesday for Edward Bryan, an attorney for Hendricks, were not immediately returned.

Hendricks was convicted of conspiring to provide support to the Islamic State and attempting to provide support to the terror group. He faces up to 20 years on each conviction. His sentencing is scheduled for Aug. 8 in Ohio.

He was not charged with participating in the Texas attack.

