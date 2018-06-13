Tulsa Veteran Gets 'Final Wish' - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Tulsa Veteran Gets 'Final Wish'

TULSA, Oklahoma -

Roserock Healthcare Hospice in Tulsa is honoring one of its patients by granting him a "final wish."

The veteran wants to leave something behind for his family when he passes away. 

John Patrick Knapp is a 68-year-old Vietnam War Veteran. His wish is to have his picture taken in his military uniform so his family can have the photos forever. 

Dressed from head to toe in his marine corps blues, Patrick shook the hands of every Patriot Guard Rider who stood in support as he arrived for his photo shoot

His family said every picture of his time in Vietnam was destroyed so these pictures will be cherished. 

Patrick said he was told he only has a few weeks left to live.

If you would like to get in touch with Patrick, you can write him a letter.

Rose Rock Healthcare

Attn: John Patrick Knapp

2642 East 21st Street

Tulsa, OK 74114

