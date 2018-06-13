EMSA Issues Medical Heat Alert - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News

EMSA Issues Medical Heat Alert

TULSA, Oklahoma -

EMSA officials issued a medical heat alert Wednesday, June 13, 2018.

As of 4:30 p.m., medics have responded to five suspected heat-related calls.

EMSA is urging everyone to make a plan to stay safe and have given some tips to stay healthy in the heat.

  • PRE-HYDRATION is key in preventing heat-related illness.  Drink plenty of water or electrolyte replacement drinks several hours prior to and during long exposure to the summer heat.
  • Wear light-colored, loose-fitting clothing and a wide brimmed hat if working outdoors and take plenty of shade breaks.
  • No alcohol or caffeine. 
  • If you do not have air conditioning, find a cooling station or public space (such as libraries or malls) during the day.
  • Also, don’t limit your air conditioning. If you are concerned about your electric bill, call PSO or 211. They have programs that could possibly help you.
  • Use the buddy system if working outdoors and check on elderly neighbors.
  • Keep a cell phone on you at all times when outdoors, including walking, running daily errands, yard work or sports and physical activity.

You can also use the following locations for cooling stations:

The Salvation Army Center of Hope
102 N. Denver Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
24/7

Tulsa County Social Services Cooling station
2401 Charles Page Blvd.
Tulsa OK 74127
8:30 a.m. – 8:00 p.m.

John 3:16 Mission
506 N. Cheyenne
Tulsa, Okla. 74103
24/7

Senior Nutrition sites throughout the Tulsa area are also available as Cooling Stations

Dial 211 for locations, hours and other information. Dial 211 for more information on applying for a free, loaned air conditioning unit.

