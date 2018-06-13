'The Most Relaxing Thing A Man Can Do,' Retired Sapulpa Man Says

Lots of people think about what they’ll do when they retire. A Sapulpa man dreamed of retiring to fish every day, but he gave that up for something better.

Larry Youngblood retired from his plumbing business eight years ago. He gave up the idea of fishing every day almost immediately – to start woodcarving.

“I do this every day, four to five hours a day. It’s the most relaxing thing a man can do,” he said.

He says he’s pretty much self-taught – bought a few tools, watched some videos online, and just started.

One of his favorite carvings is the Oklahoma seal. Youngblood says it’s made with 27 pieces of wood. He won third place at an art contest in sculpture (there wasn’t a woodcarving category).

His loyal assistant is his granddaughter. She’s also his biggest fan.

Youngblood says he’s only been fishing a handful of times in eight years.