Green Country Brewing Company Receives Entrepreneurial Excellence Award

A Green Country company is being recognized for brewing up jobs.

Oklahoma’s Labor Commission presented Marshall Brewing with the Mark Costello Entrepreneurial Excellence in Oklahoma Award.

The award recognizes Oklahomans who have expanded job opportunities in the state.

Labor commissioner Melissa Houston says Marshall’s work is helping to grow an entire industry in Oklahoma.

“Their product is now being sold in many states, they are hiring many people, and giving back to the community,” she said.

Several state lawmakers nominated Marshall for the award.