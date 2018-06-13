Luggage Stolen From Oklahoma Kids Heading To Camp - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News

Luggage Stolen From Oklahoma Kids Heading To Camp

OKLAHOMA CITY, Oklahoma -

Police say someone stole luggage from a group of Oklahoma City kids heading to church camp.

The kids of South Lindsay Baptist Church had dropped off their luggage and then went inside for a prayer. Surveillance video from the church shows the white car drive past the people inside clearly seeing an opportunity and turn back around.

One person gets out and steals two pieces of luggage.

“You can see some damage on the right front fender of the vehicle. That’s a Pontiac GT,” said Pastor Jerry Connell.

The car made another drive by just as the kids were coming out of the church. That's when 10-year-old Jeffrey Pierce, in the red shirt noticed his suitcase was missing.

But they thought it was already on bus until they arrived at camp and figured out what happened. Now Pastor Jerry Connell is keeping an eye out for that car.

“I may spot them again one of these days and that will be interesting,” said Pastor Connell. He says if he finds them he says he's going to have a heart to heart.

“You don’t have to steal. We’ll help you find a job. We’ll find something around here. Let you mow grass, [and] you will make you more money than you got out of that bag of clothes,” said Pastor Connell.

One of the church members bought the boys clothing so they would have something to wear.

