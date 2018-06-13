Tulsa Man Accused Of Several Robberies To Get Mental Evaluation

A man shot by a clerk when he tried to rob a Tulsa liquor store will get a mental evaluation.

Tyrone Lee's attorney asked for the exam, arguing Lee has a history of mental health treatment for paranoia and hallucinations.

Lee faces federal and state charges both for several armed robberies.

Police said two women shot Lee during a robbery in February at their liquor store.