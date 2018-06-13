Handicapped Woman Left Homeless After Raw Sewage Floods House - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

NEWS

Handicapped Woman Left Homeless After Raw Sewage Floods House

Posted: Updated:
An elderly, handicapped woman is left homeless after her house flooded with raw sewage two months ago. An elderly, handicapped woman is left homeless after her house flooded with raw sewage two months ago.
A geyser of raw sewage poured out of her toilet last April while the city was working on sewer lines in front of the house. A geyser of raw sewage poured out of her toilet last April while the city was working on sewer lines in front of the house.
GUTHRIE, Oklahoma -

An elderly, handicapped woman is left homeless after her house flooded with raw sewage two months ago. And she said the City is doing nothing to help her. 

A geyser of raw sewage poured out of her toilet last April, while the City was working on sewer lines in front of the house.

Two months later, the sewage has seeped into the floor boards, the walls and destroyed keepsakes.

"It's terrible because it was the most beautiful little house. I'm so sentimentally attached to, like underneath the TV those are pictures from the 50's, 60's 70's. All of them,” said Ada Dilley, whose home was damaged by sewage.

Dilley said she was home when the sewage began pouring out. Her electric wheelchair was destroyed by the water. Neighbors had to get her out.

“And we open the door and it came flooding out of her front door. So, my husband and part of the fire department came to carry her out,” said neighbor Tammy Adams.

The damage is estimated at 60,000 dollars.

The City is investigating but there’s a process. A long process.

"And that process is the individual files the tort claim with our human resource officer which also takes care of our insurance. It goes to our insurance carrier, the Oklahoma municipal insurance group, they do an investigation and review,” said Guthrie City Manager Leroy Alsup.

That’s happened, and the insurance company is offering Dilley $25,000; nowhere near what it will take to fix the house.

"You know we feel for her, and it tears our heart out. But again, there is a process,” Alsup said.

"I love that house.” Dilley said, “It's little. It's small. And it's perfect for me."

Ms. Dilley has been living in motels and now a nursing facility for the past two months. She said she’s spent all of her savings and maxed out her credit cards, so she’d have a place to stay while she waits for the city to act.

If you’d like to help her out, friends have set up a go fund me account. Click here if you would like to donate.

Special Features

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

Politics

Breaking political news & the latest headlines from the state capitol & D.C.

Radars

See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.

Technology

Spend your money wisely with reviews of new tech gadgets & the latest news in technology.

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive
Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KOTV. Oklahoma Traveler™ is a registered trademark of Griffin Communications. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.