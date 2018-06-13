Muskogee Woman Guilty Of Selling Teen Relative To Man For Sex

A jury found a Muskogee woman guilty of selling her teenage relative to a man for sex.

It took the jury less than 20 minutes to make up their minds and found Heather Barbee guilty of one count of exploitation of a child and not guilty on the other count of the same charge involving a different man.

Prosecutors said Barbee sold a 14-year-old relative of hers to an older man for sex. That man, Glenn Smith, testified in court Wednesday, admitting to everything and saying he did have sex with the girl in 2014.

He testified he paid Barbee for it.

Smith pleaded guilty to the crime last fall and was sentenced to 25 years in prison.

Barbee was found not guilty for another instance in 2016.

Prosecutors said Barbee brought an unidentified man over to her house where he had sex with the same relative for $200.

Prosecutors presented that check in court as evidence, but the jury didn't think there was enough proof to say Barbee was involved or that that incident even happened.

The jury is deliberating Barbee’s punishment.